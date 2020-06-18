Biden, Clyburn, others speak in Emanuel AME tribute, stress need for continued action

State and national spiritual and political figures, including former Vice President Joe Biden, honored the victims of the tragedy at Emanuel AME Church with a video tribute Thursday night.

The video, posted online by the church, emphasized the need for more action to address the injustices and disparities caused by racism.

Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, said the country is still grappling with the same demons that have long plagued us.

“American history is not a fairy tale with a guaranteed happy ending," Biden said. "It’s a constant battle for the soul of this nation.”

Killed on June 15, 2015, by self-avowed white supremacist supremacist Dylann Roof were the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Myra Thompson, Ethel Lance, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Susie Jackson, DePayne Middleton Doctor, Tywanza Sanders and the Rev. Dan Simmons Sr.

Pictures of their faces were streamed over the screen. Many during the tribute spoke their names.

Biden said the grace extended by the victims' families shortly after the killings set off a chain reaction of reflection and action, which led to the removal of the Confederate battle flag from S.C. Statehouse grounds.

He connected the 2015 tragedy to the recent killings of African Americans by white police officers and others. Biden said the names of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, pausing in between each one. The individuals' deaths have sparked worldwide protests against racism.

“The injustices haven’t stopped," Biden said.

Others expressed similar sentiments. The Rev. Norvel Goff, who served as Emanuel's interim pastor after the tragedy, said "black lives matter" as he reflected on the killings of African Americans by law enforcement and others.

The roughly 45-minute video included reflections from national political figures of their personal ties with some of the victims, their families and the Charleston community.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a member of Morris Brown AME, spoke of his earlier days in Charleston getting to know Hurd, who was a librarian. His oldest daughter, Mignon Clyburn, would often speak of how much Hurd meant to her, the representative said.

Clyburn also spoke of his connections to Simmons, who pastored Emanuel when Clyburn once spoke at the church.

"This was a real loss for me," he said.

Clyburn said Roof's attempt to spark a race war instead "lit a flame that is still burning." The evidence of the fire is shown in the widespread efforts being taken to rename monuments that recognize leaders of the Confederacy, Clyburn said.

He pointed to Clemson University, which recently removed slavery defender John C. Calhoun's name from its Honors College. The school also asked the state to empower the university to rename Tillman Hall, named after white supremacist Ben Tillman.

"We need to stop honoring these people who were no friends to this country," Clyburn said.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg began to speak of the need for racial reconciliation.

But as he talked about a nation grappling with continued injustices, Tecklenburg corrected himself, speaking instead of the urgency for "conciliation."

"As has been pointed out, how can you bring back together what ain't never been together to start with," Tecklenburg said in reference the the country's centuries-long history of "racial division and injustice."

Elected officials also addressed the need to resolve disparities caused by centuries of discrimination.

Tecklenburg said the city of Charleston has not been perfect in its efforts to address the generational impact caused by centuries of racism.

He spoke to the city's attempts in that regard, which include hiring a diversity officer and approving a racial bias audit of the police department, which found racial disparities in traffic stops and use of force.

He noted the city's commitment to providing affordable housing as one way Charleston is trying to set an example.

“We realize what’s happened over the decades with gentrification and lack of economic empowerment," he said. "That’s the hardest thing we all need to work on together.”

Faith and spiritual leaders noted the killings sparked by racism are moral and spiritual issues, not political ones.

Events over the next week honoring the fallen include a unity march remembering Walter Scott and George Floyd at 1 p.m. Sunday that will begin at the Maritime Center and end at Emanuel AME and a prayer event with Mission Charleston at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the steps of Emanuel AME.

The tributes take place amid weeks of unrest sparked by the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minnesota police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.

Protests have reignited discussion over the removal of the downtown Charleston statute honoring Calhoun. Tecklenburg announced Wednesday plans to remove the monument, which stands just blocks away from Emanuel.