A bicyclist was killed while riding on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard early Saturday after being struck by two vehicles.
The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Sam Rittenberg near the bridge over the Ashley River, according to information provided by the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
A pickup was traveling northbound on the roadway when it struck the cyclist, who was also traveling north, police said. The cyclist was thrown off the bicycle and into southbound lanes where he was run over by a garbage truck.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators determined the bicyclist was "illegally in the roadway," at the time he was struck by the pickup, police said. No charges have been filed against either driver and the crash remains under investigation.
The bicyclist will be identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.