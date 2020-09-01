Bicyclist killed, dog injured after vehicle strikes them on Savannah Highway

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Adams Run on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1:47 p.m. Monday, according to Charleston County deputies. A car was traveling southbound on Savannah Highway when it hit the cyclist, along with a dog deputies believe was with the biker.

The bicyclist died at the scene and has not yet been publicly identified. The dog was taken to a veterinarian.

The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Division, deputies said. According to the press release, the car did not leave the scene after the crash.

No further information was immediately available Tuesday morning.