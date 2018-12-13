'Beyond foolish' not to study possible oil spills in Gulf Stream, drilling opponents say

The federal government's failure to study risks of oil spills in the powerful Gulf Stream is "stunning" and "beyond foolish" given the stakes and current’s force, drilling opponents said this week.

Packing more power than all of the world’s freshwater rivers combined, the Gulf Stream flows about 55 miles off the South Carolina coast.

Yet federal regulators haven’t done computer simulations of how oil spills would interact with this mighty river in the sea, The Post and Courier reported earlier this year in its investigative project "Into the Gulf Stream."

Critics said this omission is particularly glaring in the wake of the Trump administration's recent approval of seismic testing off the East Coast, a major step toward drilling.

“Failing to conduct basic (oil spill) modeling is beyond foolish,” said Diane Hoskins, campaign manager for Oceana, an ocean conservation group. "President Trump's offshore drilling proposals defy logic. We already know that when they drill, they spill."

Fifty miles wide and hundreds of feet deep, the Gulf Stream whisks so much water past our coast that it lowers our sea level by about 3 feet. It’s one of defining features in the area petroleum interests want to explore.

But the federal Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management (BOEM) hasn't done simulations for potential spills in the Gulf Stream and elsewhere on the East Coast.

The Post and Courier filled this risk analysis gap earlier this summer by doing its own spill simulations.

Using a computer program built by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the newspaper generated more than 1,000 spill scenarios.