The man who put the Lord Berkeley Trust on the conservation map has been named director of the S.C. Conservation Bank.
J. Raleigh West III, 36, of North Charleston takes over as director of the state's land preservation agency in the wake of budget controversies and after former Rep. Mike Pitts in March withdrew his name for the post when senators sharply questioned his qualifications for the job.
West was approved by the S.C. Senate on Thursday.
In six years, West led the Berkeley Trust as it protected or took part in protecting 25,000 acres, largely in Berkeley County but as far as Mingo Creek near Georgetown. The Conservation Bank board chairman called it a period of tremendous growth.
"He is the right person at the right time to lead our work to protect critical habitats across the state," said C. Douglass Harper, the board chairman.
West said he planned to tweak some trust policies and procedures but otherwise improve on what he called the bank's phenomenal foundation of conservation successes.
"I think its work is widely supported and we can build on that," West said.
Al Kennedy, the Lord Berkeley Trust chairman, called West a charismatic leader, a passionate conservationist and a creative entrepreneur.
"We are naturally disappointed to see him move on, yet we also know that Raleigh’s role as director of the state Conservation Bank will ultimately make for a better South Carolina," Kennedy said.
The bank uses public money to fund land-easement protections for landmark sites such as the iconic Angel Oak on Johns Island and has protected more than 300,000 acres statewide.
Its management was criticized by legislators in 2017 after questions were raised about funding delays and money management during a legislative vote over whether to continue funding it. The bank eventually was funded.