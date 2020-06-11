Berkeley sheriff disappointed that end of 'Live PD' blocks public view of deputies' work

The decision to cancel cops-in-action program “Live PD” will keep viewers from seeing what their law enforcement does on their behalf, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.

“It gave the public a firsthand look at what their deputies are doing,” Lewis said.

Amid national protests over police practices, the A&E network announced late Wednesday that "Live PD" would be canceled, despite its status as the most popular cable show on Friday and Saturday nights.

The decision brings to an end, at least for now, the TV time of S.C. agencies including the Berkeley and Richland sheriff's departments, which were featured regularly as the show switched between law enforcement agencies nationwide.

The show had been put on hiatus from its live airing on May 29, a break that was initially set for two weeks.

On May 25, a black man named George Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police office knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes. Floyd's death has spurred protests and marches worldwide.

The live broadcasts made celebrities of local law enforcement officers and had been a social media sensation on Friday and Saturday nights.

"It’s been a great ride #LivePDNation!" the Richland County Sheriff's Department tweeted Thursday morning. Richland Sheriff Leon Lott had no further statement on the cancellation, according to a spokeswoman.

The live nature of the broadcast meant that it gave a clear view of how law enforcement officers do their jobs, Lewis said. He called the show an opportunity for the community to see how professional deputies are when they work the streets.

“I think the transparency part of it was very good,” Lewis said. “I think it’s a good thing, like the body cameras.”

Some nationally, however, have questioned how clear a picture the show provided of law enforcement. The show was criticized for not releasing footage of a March 2019 police stop in Austin, Texas, that resulted in the death of an African American man, Javier Ambler, who had been pulled over for not dimming the lights of his SUV.

The incident was filmed by “Live PD” cameras but never broadcast, and investigators have not received cooperation from the show, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The current discussion about race and the role of police in society, including huge street protests across the country over deaths in custody, left the network to conclude there was no way to resume it, at least not any time soon.

In a statement to Hollywood publication Dateline, the network said: “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

Some people sought to work in his department because of the professional way that officers conducted themselves on “Live PD,” even if they didn’t necessarily want to be on the show themselves, Lewis said.

Many Berkeley County residents watched the show, sometimes seeing people they knew when the cameras were on, he said. The sheriff said he already is hearing from fans who will miss the live broadcasts from their home county.