The Berkeley County School District will fund a sports park at the site of a former federal government missile blast zone in Hanahan.

This week, the district passed the first reading of a user agreement that would give students at Hanahan Elementary, Middle and High schools, along with Bowens Corner Elementary first preference in scheduling their games and using the proposed $11 million facility.

An estimated $11 million to $13 million, the bulk of the project, will be funded by the city of Hanahan's budget. Taxes will not be raised for the endeavor. Last month, the county school board voted to provide $1 million to the project.

The partnership is one in a series in the Lowcountry, where school districts and counties are partnering together for ambitious projects in an attempt to save money on budgets and save space to avoid taking up additional real estate in fast-growing parts of the tri-county.

"It's a lot cheaper for us to contribute to this so our schools can have facilities," district Spokeswoman Katie Tanner said. "Otherwise, we'd have to search for land, which isn't really available, and build our own."

Tanner said the $1 million was approved last month and will be used to construct tennis courts and a synthetic field on the site.

Hanahan's proposed park would be on 53 acres of land that once was part of the Naval Weapons Station. Five years ago, Hanahan City Council was skeptical that the government would want to give up the land. But U.S. Sen. Tim Scott paved the way for the project when he included the land transfer in the 2015 National Defense Authorization Act. The only requirement was that the land be used for recreational activities.

The blast zone was an area of land that was required by the government to be left undeveloped in case of an emergency explosion at the Naval Weapons Station, Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran said. It seemed ripe for development, he added.

Berkeley County saw a surge of population growth when more than 6,000 people moved to the area in 2018, boosting the total population to more than 220,000, according to census figures. In Hanahan, it has grown from 13,000 residents in 2003 to more than 20,000 in 2019.

As a result, the city’s existing complex at 1000 Railroad Ave., which has one soccer field, seven softball and baseball diamonds and an amphitheater, is already getting filled up.

"Our city has grown dramatically, but our park space had not increased at all," Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater said. "Residents are paying their tax dollars and we're working collaboratively with the schools to give their children the facilities they need."

The new park will have multi-purpose fields, baseball diamonds, a lawn, a playground, as well as a nature trail and lake.

A formal completion day has not been announced, but city officials estimate it will be within three years.

Municipalities and school districts partnering for facilities is a recent trend in the tri-county area.

Dorchester District 2 school officials were scrambling in 2016 after swim programs in their district were left without a place to practice other than outdoor neighborhood pools. So, District 2 Superintendent Joe Pye struck a partnership with North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey to build a $20 million indoor aquatic center that schools could use but would be paid for mostly by city funds, with the rest coming from a district-wide $7.5 million referendum. The aquatic center is supposed to open in 2020.

In April, Berkeley County schools awarded a $100,000 grant to the town of Moncks Corner to help construct Miracle League Field, a baseball field for children with disabilities.

Cochran said partnering with Berkeley County is a win-win situation for both the residents and the city.

"Hanahan has grown so rapidly and we're going to peak soon." Cochran said. "This new field will be awesome for the residents."