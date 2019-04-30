MONCKS CORNER — Some of the money recovered from former Berkeley County School District CFO Brantley Thomas' embezzlement schemes — one of the largest in South Carolina — will be used for special needs students.
Berkeley County School District officials agreed Tuesday that they would use $300,000 to make playgrounds more accessible and provide for other mobility issues for special-needs students.
There was also a motion to present a $100,000 grant to the town of Moncks Corner to help construct the Miracle League Field, a baseball field for children with disabilities.
Thomas stole $1.3 million from the district, according to federal and state prosecutors, in a variety of embezzlement schemes.
In addition to the embezzled money, the school district announced Tuesday that the board agreed to a more than $800,000 legal settlement relating to a former financial advisory group that Thomas CFO worked with.
Berkeley County School District will now receive more than $2 million in legal settlements and restitution relating to the long-running embezzlement scheme that was the largest in recent South Carolina history.
Thomas was sentenced recently to 11 years in state prison after pleading guilty to 37 counts of embezzlement, forgery misconduct in office, breach of trust and money-laundering.
Several months earlier, he was sentenced to five years in federal prison for the crimes. Some of the stolen funds were federal grants intended for special-education students.
Sally Wofford, the chairwoman of the Berkeley County School District said the members wanted to immediately allocate money that would benefit students who were harmed the most by Thomas' embezzlement.
"It's partially symbolic," Wofford said. "It's also partially to help put things that were on the backburner back on track."
Thomas oversaw a nearly $260 million general fund with Berkeley County School District. With a salary of $130,500, he was among the district’s highest paid employees, and he also collected a pension during the final years of his career.
During the FBI’s investigation, it was revealed that Thomas stole from the district on at least 45 occasions using methods such as overpaying vendors through school district accounts and then depositing refund checks into his personal account.
Joshua Whitley, the legal counsel for Berkeley County Schools, also announced a settlement of $822,966 with Hilltop Securities, Inc. The group acquired a financial firm that once served as the financial advisors under Thomas.
The settlement brings the total funds coming back to the district to more than $2.2 million, Whitley said.