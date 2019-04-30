MONCKS CORNER — Money former Berkeley County School District CFO Brantley Thomas' stole in one of South Carolina's largest embezzlements will be returned, but district officials will pursue more cash related to the scandal believing they've only scratched the surface.
District officials believe the damage done surpasses the money embezzled, and a recent legal settlement has brought the total to nearly $2.2 million that will be recovered.
Thomas stole an estimated $1.4 million from the district and was sentenced to a combined 16¼ years in state and federal prison.
Josh Whitley, legal counsel for Berkeley County schools, announced at a board meeting Tuesday that a settlement of $822,966 was reached with Hilltop Securities Inc. The group acquired a financial firm that once served as the financial advisers under Thomas.
Whitely said outside of the money Thomas funneled directly into his own pocket, the former CFO's mismanagement had consequences far beyond that sum. He is suggesting the district lost tens of millions of dollars because of overpaying on insurance premiums and misguided financial planning. The district is also asking for punitive damages in several lawsuits against vendors Thomas hired.
“On that embezzlement we’re going to be made whole," Whitley said. "But when we did the financial investigation ... we saw there is a lot that remains to be collected. We have a long ways to go to be coming out ahead."
That includes kickbacks where vendors "actively and closely associated with Thomas ... benefited from recurring and lucrative business fees," one lawsuit states.
For example, one financial adviser hired under Thomas was his brother-in-law, presenting a clear conflict of interest, one lawsuit states.
When a district board of trustee member asked about the relationship, Thomas said he and his brother-in-law "did not work together."
Whitley said the district has asked for about $105 million total in three separate lawsuits against vendors and financial advisers.
Thomas oversaw a nearly $260 million general fund with the district. With a salary of $130,500, he was among the district’s highest paid employees and he also collected a pension during the final years of his career.
One condition of Thomas’ plea deal was that his pension will be paid to the school district instead of him. Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters said Tuesday that a pension check for $4,000 a month will start being rerouted shortly.
Waters also said a check for $26,000, which was kept in trust during Thomas' court proceedings, was delivered to Berkeley County School District officials Tuesday.
“First, I am grateful for the integrity of this board to do what is right and to work to make our district whole again; second, I am grateful for our legal counsel’s dogmatic pursuit of the wrongdoers, and finally I am grateful to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office for their principled pursuit of justice," BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram said.
With money coming back to the district in short order, Berkeley County School District officials were quick to reallocate some of the stolen money Tuesday.
District officials agreed they would use $300,000 to make playgrounds more accessible and provide for other mobility issues for special-needs students.
There also agreed to present a $100,000 grant to the town of Moncks Corner to help construct the Miracle League Field, a baseball field for children with disabilities.
"Everyone deserves to experience the joy of a swing or the friendships that emerge from playground partners," said Kelly Wulf, interim chief academic officer and executive director of Special Services for the district. "We appreciate that our board made the immediate decision ... to support the needs of our children.”
Sally Wofford, chairwoman of the school board, said the members wanted to immediately allocate money that would benefit students who were harmed the most by Thomas' schemes.
"It's partially symbolic," Wofford said. "It's also partially to help put things that were on the back burner back on track."
During the FBI’s investigation it was revealed that Thomas stole from the district on at least 45 occasions using methods such as overpaying vendors through school district accounts and then depositing refund checks into his personal account.
