Berkeley schools to require some online students to come back to the classroom in January

ST. STEPHEN — Some Berkeley County students who have spent the first part of the year learning exclusively online because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be required to return to the classroom in January.

The Berkeley County School Board approved a measure Tuesday to bring all preschool through second-grade students currently receiving lessons online through the district's "blended learning pathway" back to school on Jan. 4 after winter break.

Exceptions will be granted for students with medical concerns or other hardships.

Third through fifth graders learning online can opt to stay in the district’s blended model only if they meet certain academic criteria. Students who are failing English or math, or who have missed more than 10 days of school, will also be required to return to in-person learning Jan 4.

BSCD’s Chief Academic and Innovation Officer Kelly Wulf said it’s critical the young students return to the classroom since the district expects they'll continue to fall further behind if they don't join their peers who are learning in person.

Middle and high school students enrolled in the blended online pathway will also only be allowed to stay in the program only if they meet similar academic criteria. Students who have missed more than 10 days or who are failing any of their core subject areas will be required to return Feb. 1.

“We truly believe that a reentry plan and getting kids back in traditional learning is the best model that we can be providing,” Wulf said.

Still, the district recognizes that some students are thriving in their online courses. Others might have medical reasons, hardships or extenuating circumstances that might hinder their ability to return in person. Those kinds of exemptions will be granted, Wulf said.

The district reopened schools this fall with five days a week of in-person instruction for all students who wanted it. Students not comfortable with returning to school at that point could enroll in the “blended pathway,” where they learn online and receive livestreamed instruction daily from their teachers.

The district also created a long-term virtual academy for students who already knew they’d thrive in an online learning environment for an extended period of time.

As of mid-October, 17,192 students, or nearly half of the district's total student body, were enrolled in the blended model. These students receive real-time instruction from their teachers who often use a video conferencing platform such as Zoom to connect with students while also engaging students in their classroom at the same time.

This so-called model of “dual teaching” received fierce criticism and pushback from some of the state’s top education advocacy groups, including the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the S.C. Education Association.

Representatives from both organizations traveled to an earlier BCSD board meeting to voice their concerns. They argued that requiring teachers to provide instructions to different groups of students simultaneously results in added stress and less learning time.

By bringing more students back to the classroom, the district hopes school principals and administrators will be able to adjust teachers’ schedules and reduce the number of those required to dual teach.

“The goal here is simply to focus on what is best for children, minimize the hardships of the achievement gap and minimize teaching multiple pathways to the extent possible," Wulf said.

An early version of this plan received initial approval from the board Oct. 13.

It received final, unanimous approval Tuesday from all eight board members, many of whom praised the district's efforts to alleviate the burnout some Berkeley teachers have reported.

"Teachers are under a tremendous amount of stress. A lot are at the breaking point and they don’t know if they want to teach any longer. And that’s not what we want," said board Chairman Michael Ramsey.

Board member Kathy Littleton agreed.

"Reopening, as scary as that is, I think teachers will feel a lot less stress because they’ll have one agenda to deal with and they know how to do that and they do it well," she said.

The board also approved a motion to provide teachers with 2½ more personal days off and an extra comp day to be used at the end of the school year. The board also voted to recommend that the Berkeley County legislative delegation approve the state-funded pay increases that have been temporarily frozen.

Parents of third through fifth graders will be asked to submit their preferred learning pathway during the week of Nov. 2. Middle and high school parents will make their selections during the week of Jan. 4. The pathway a parent enrolls their child in will be where they stay for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.