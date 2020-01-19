Explosive growth in Berkeley County has led to significant overcrowding in Cane Bay schools, but an agreement between developers and the school district could help relieve some of those pains.

The Berkeley County School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to make a deal with the developers of Carnes Crossroads. If finalized, future builders in the Goose Creek development would pay an impact fee directly to the school district.

In return, the school district will use “some or all” of the revenue generated from the fee to build a new K-8 school within the development near U.S. Highway 176, district spokesman Brian Troutman said.

The district is looking at a handful of sites, but the exact location within the development is still being negotiated.

The district has grown by about 1,000 students each year for the past several years, and the Cane Bay community is at the center of the most pronounced growth, Troutman said.

As a result, the district estimates that around one-third of teachers at Cane Bay Middle School do not have their own classroom space, and instead "float" throughout the building.

“They have severe overcrowding at the Cane Bay schools, and they need to build new schools,” said Daniel Island Development Co. President Matt Sloan.

Large developments in the area are one of the reasons why Cane Bay schools are overcrowded, Sloan said, and the impact fee agreement was voluntary.

“Normally, fees are sort of a bad thing and you fight them. And we said, ‘Well let's turn this into a huge positive.’ And that's what we did,” Sloan said. "There's no better way to anchor a community than with a quality school."

Daniel Island Development Co. has reached similar agreements to build schools in rapidly developing areas in Daniel Island and Cainhoy, Sloan said, but this is the first time impact fees would be used to fund a new school project.

The fee would be tied to building permits, Sloan said. He estimated it could cost around $1,850 per building permit.

“We pride ourselves on our relationship with the county, and the fee is well-justified. It gives them money to put back into building the school,” Sloan said.

The population in Berkeley County has increased by 24 percent from 2010 to 2018, according to census data.

"You look at the Lowcountry as the whole, we’re growing more and more each day. And Berkeley County is the same way. We’re going to need new schools everywhere over the next several years," Troutman said.

A new school could take three to five years to complete, but district officials are working as fast as possible to iron out the details, Troutman said.

In the meantime, the district already approved a handful of short-term solutions to address the overcrowding in Cane Bay schools, including attendance caps, school choice options and redrawn attendance lines.

"Let me be clear, in my opinion, the only long-term solution to the problems of growth we are seeing in areas like Cane Bay, other than busing students to schools with capacity thought the district, is the construction of new school facilities,” said Superintendent Eddie Ingram in a statement. “Everyone in the administration is committed to our capital building program that addresses our needs as quickly as funding is available."

A project timeline or budget has not been established, Troutman said.

The next school board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the boardroom of the Berkeley Education Center.