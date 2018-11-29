Berkeley County School District is suing the auditing firm that gave it a clean report just a month before the district’s chief financial officer was fired for embezzling.
Since its founding in 1996, Greenville-based Greene, Finney and Horton has performed accounting and auditing services for school districts and governments across the state, including Charleston County School District, Dorchester District 2, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah and Berkeley County.
It had served as the Berkeley school district’s auditors since 1999 when partner Larry Finney delivered a January 2017 report declaring the district in a sound financial position.
Weeks later, longtime district CFO Brantley D. Thomas III was fired after being accused of stealing from the district for over 16 years in a case that has ballooned to include more than $1.2 million in missing money. He was fired on Feb. 7, 2017.
The district fired the accounting firm in the wake of the federal investigation, and on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in Berkeley County seeking “in excess of $10 million or other amount to be determined at trial.”
The suit names as defendants Thomas, Finney and the auditing company, which was paid more than $1.5 million during the time it served the district.
Finney “enjoyed a close personal relationship with Thomas that included expensive meals, gifts and other acts not appropriate between an auditor and a governmental client,” and accepted kickbacks from the firm, according to the claim.
He “failed to detect millions of dollars in fraudulent or inappropriate transactions that were evidenced in the financial system and bank statements,” which allowed Thomas to continue taking money from the district, according to the claim.
Greene, Finney and Horton concealed Thomas’ illegal activities in exchange for his assistance in steering Berkeley and other school districts to them for accounting services, according to the claim.
The district has had to hire lawyers, forensic accountants and consultants as a result of Thomas’ and Finney’s actions.
“As a board, we rely on the professional advice of our auditors, and it is important to the public that we receive independent audits that fairly report our financial statements," said district board Chairwoman Sally Wofford. "We have seen over the past two years the consequences when our professionals fail us, and I hope this lawsuit will help remedy this behavior going forward.”
According to authorities, Thomas began stealing money from the district on Sept. 11, 2001.
He started working at the district in 1993 and oversaw all its finances, including a $260 million general fund. His $130,500 salary made him one of the district’s highest-paid employees.
Earlier this month, he was indicted on additional charges for not only stealing from the school district but also taking money from the eye care business that hired him after he was fired from the district.
Since October 2017, the state grand jury has issued five indictments charging Thomas with 32 counts of embezzlement, two counts of forgery, one count of breach of trust, one count of money laundering and one count of misconduct in office. He is awaiting trial on those charges.
In January, he pleaded guilty in federal court to indictments charging him with one count of fraud and embezzlement from a federally funded program, nine counts of money laundering and 10 counts of “honest services wire fraud,” which involved receiving kickbacks for awarding insurance policy contracts to specific companies.
He faces a total of up to 300 years in prison and more than $5 million in fines on the federal charges, and up to 305 years on the state charges, officials said.