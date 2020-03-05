Berkeley schools settle lawsuit after testimony from ex-student impregnated by bus driver

After days of testimony about how a former school bus driver groomed, sexually assaulted and impregnated a young student, the Berkeley County School District has settled the civil case filed by the victim.

"My clients are satisfied that this will increase children's safety," the victim's attorney, Paul Tinkler, said.

While the Charleston detective who investigated the case quickly gathered proof that Kevin Wesley had taken the victim to his home in West Ashley and sexually assaulted her several times, the civil trial focused on how he began the inappropriate relationship on the school bus. The district failed to protect its students, Tinkler said, by omitting complaints from Wesley's file and deciding not to monitor cameras and tracking systems on the bus.

The amount of the settlement wasn't disclosed, and the district didn't respond to requests for comment.

Wesley, 33, took over the victim's bus route when she was in sixth or seventh grade, she testified, and he quickly befriended her. She told jurors he'd skip over her bus stop on the way home, drop off fellow students and then pull the bus over on the side of a rural road.

He told the victim to sit in a middle seat, where security cameras had a blind spot, and came back for five to 10 minutes to talk to her, give her love letters and kiss her. He also fondled her, she said, though Wesley insisted he didn't remember doing so.

The victim squared her shoulders and stared at the table in front of her as Wesley described how he'd isolated her.

"We never told anybody," Wesley told the jury as the girl shook. "The only people who knew were me, her and God."

And the adults who expressed concern at Wesley's behavior — a mother upset that he'd given her daughter $5; a camp counselor who said he'd smacked her; a fellow bus driver who reported a lewd comment about a student — never had their complaints been recorded in Wesley's employee file.

"The plaintiffs would have you hold the school district liable because they didn't run out and fire Mr. Wesley (upon hearing the allegations)," the district's attorney, Dawes Cook, told jurors. "The law tells us whose fault it is. It's (Wesley's), it's 100 percent his."

The abuse escalated as the victim graduated eighth grade and Wesley was no longer her regular driver. He convinced her to sneak out of her home so he could drive her to his apartment and have sex with her there. He'd drop her off on the morning, on his way to begin his morning bus route.

"I didn't even know what sex was," the victim testified Tuesday.

The victim got pregnant in 2015, hiding her condition until the day she gave birth in September 2016. Then 15, she filed a report with Charleston police, and the district allowed him to resign the same day.

She's now living with her mother and 3-year-old son, while attending college classes and working.