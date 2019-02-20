The former chief financial officer who stole $1.2 million from the Berkeley County School District over 16 years was sentenced Wednesday to just over five years in federal prison for what authorities have described as possibly the largest public embezzlement scheme in South Carolina's history.
A judge handed down the 63-month sentence to 62-year-old Brantley Denmark Thomas III during a hearing in U.S. District Court in downtown Charleston. Thomas, a once-respected district administrator, previously pleaded guilty to 20 federal counts of embezzlement, honest services wire fraud, and money laundering.
Additional counts are pending in state court. Any additional sentence will be served consecutively with the federal ruling.
Thomas oversaw all of the district's finances, including a nearly $260 million general fund. With an annual salary of $130,500, he was among the district's highest paid employees. He also collected a pension during the final years of his career.
The district fired him in February 2017 after officials learned that the FBI and Wells Fargo banking were looking into missing funds.
The probe, prompted by a tip to law enforcement, uncovered a pervasive scheme that dated back to 2001 and grew more sophisticated over time.
Authorities said Thomas stole from the district on at least 45 occasions, using several methods that included overpaying vendors through school district accounts and then depositing refund checks into a personal account.
Among the stolen funds were federal grants intended for special education students, officials said.
Thomas also pocketed at least $32,000 in bribes and kickbacks for awarding insurance policy contracts to specific companies.
Prosecutors said Thomas' thievery funded a lifestyle of luxury: international travel, jewelry and a membership at the Carolina Yacht Club.
While on bail for his federal crimes, authorities said Thomas again stole from an employer, this time embezzling $35,000 from Jackson Davenport Vision Center, an eye care business that gave him a job after the district fired him.