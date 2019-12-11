The Berkeley County School Board has given final approval for two short-term solutions designed to relieve overcrowding at Cane Bay schools.

On Tuesday, the board approved an attendance cap for Cane Bay Elementary School and Cane Bay Middle School.

At Cane Bay Elementary, enrollment will be capped at approximately 1,250 students. At Cane Bay Middle, enrollment will be capped at approximately 1,400 students.

The seats are filled first-come, first-served based on when new students registered for school, said district spokesman Brian Troutman.

The district has grown by about 1,000 students each year for the past several years, and the Cane Bay schools and community are at the center of the most pronounced growth, Troutman said.

Cane Bay Elementary was originally built for 892 students. As of Monday, 1,242 students are enrolled. It's a similar story at the middle school, which was built for 900 students but serves 1,397.

"The growth out there is pretty explosive," Troutman said. "We have so many students moving to the Lowcountry, and Cane Bay has been a very attractive location for a lot of those families."

Both schools are expected to exceed their respective enrollment caps by winter break.

Students already enrolled do not need to re-register and will be guaranteed a seat, Troutman said.

"If you were a student as of (Monday), you're good, you're not impacted by this cap," he said.

New students that register will still be allowed to attend Cane Bay schools for the remainder of this school year, Troutman said, but they might not be guaranteed a seat next fall.

After the cap has been reached, both schools will maintain a waiting list and priority will be given based on the student’s registration timestamp.

"If we continue to grow at the rate we've seen, I think it's safe to say there will be several hundred students that will have to take this option," Troutman said.

For students that will not be enrolled at Cane Bay Elementary or Cane Bay Middle due to capacity, the district will provide student transportation to Westview Primary, Westview Elementary and Westview Middle.

The board also approved a plan to create a school choice program for Cane Bay elementary and middle school students that want to attend other non-magnet Berkeley County schools with available space.

This is another measure that might relieve some of the crowding at Cane Bay, Troutman said.

The board also approved the first reading of changing lines throughout the Cane Bay zone. If approved during the second reading in January, the undeveloped areas of the Wildcat Tract and the undeveloped areas of Nexton will be moved out of the Cane Bay Elementary and Cane Bay Middle attendance zones. This would send future students from undeveloped Nexton to Sangaree Middle and Stratford High. Future students living in undeveloped Wildcat Tract will be zoned to attend Whitesville Elementary, Berkeley Middle and a high school to be determined.

While the cap is expected to relive some crowding, the district recognizes a long-term solution is needed.

"We know we need schools," Troutman said. "And we've been working with architects on designs for schools so we can be shovel-ready when the funding comes."

More information about the enrollment cap can be found at bcsdschools.net.