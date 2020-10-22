Berkeley school board candidates disagree on reopening plans, school crowding solutions

MONCKS CORNER — Parents and educators alike are divided over their assessment of how Berkeley County School District handled the task of reopening classrooms this fall during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Most sitting school board members say they’re pleased with the decision to offer all students the chance to return with five days a week of face-to-face instruction. Parents eager for their students return to school full time have also praised the district’s reopening plan, which was one of the most ambitious in the state.

But communication mishaps and widespread teacher burnout has prompted swift pushback and concerns from many community members, including several of the candidates vying for a slot on the Berkeley County School Board.

Some school board hopefuls have even centered their campaigns around the need for improved relationships between educators and the district. Building these relationships, they say, will be crucial to combating the ongoing teacher shortage impacting the Palmetto State.

A total of 15 people are running for five contested school board seats in the Nov. 3 general election.

They include five incumbents: Retired teachers David Barrow and Yvonne Bradley; retired crisis counselor Ann Conder; dental hygienist Laura Kelly; and Michael Ramsey, the existing industries manager at Berkeley County Economic Development.

Ramsey, who represents District 1, is challenged by Brent Stone, a recently retired Berkeley County educator.

Kelly, who represents District 3, is challenged by chaplain Elaine Barnett, Dorchester District 2 teacher Sean McCawley and mental health professional Crystal Wigfall.

Barrow represents District 5 and is challenged by Goose Creek resident Joshua Hollington and retired financial analyst Gerald Sinston.

Bradley, who represents District 7, is challenged by homeowners association president and mom of three Kelly Marone and law clerk Ralph Prioleau Jr.

Conder represents District 9. Her challengers include IT professional Michael Bagley and Kirstin Tanner, a Goose Creek parent with two children in BCSD schools.

In addition to grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest challenge facing future board members will likely be determining how to best fund school construction projects necessary to relieve overcrowded schools.

The arrival of big industries in Berkeley County over the past several years has led to a massive population boom. This has resulted in overcrowded schools and classrooms in trailers, especially in regions where the growth is most pronounced, including Cane Bay.

The district’s nine-member board is responsible for overseeing more than 30,000 students and a $322 million operating budget. Members are elected to serve four-year terms and receive $600 monthly compensation.

The Post and Courier recently sent questions to each candidate. Their responses have been edited and condensed for space and clarity.

As of mid-October, there were nearly 60 teacher vacancies across the school district. How do you plan to recruit and retain certified educators in BCSD amid an ongoing teacher shortage?

Bagley: We need to make teaching in Berkeley County attractive. Not just by compensation packages alone but by having a school board that listens to and respects the voices on the front lines.

Barnett: Ensuring a safe environment, increased compensation and having the district's full support.

Barrow: Increase pay to at least the Southeastern average, reduce class size, reduce paperwork and give teachers a voice in decision making.

Bradley: Possibly providing incentives such as sign on bonuses, mentoring assistance and assistance with student loan forgiveness and higher certification would be offered to certified educators.

Conder: We have 60 opportunities with only 10 classrooms that actually need certified teachers. We decreased the shortage by allocating funds early, recruiting early and using technology to help recruit.

Hollington: It's important to leverage the advantages of working in Berkeley County and assure teachers that they'll be paid fairly; and also narrow the scope of "other duties as assigned."

Kelly: We’ve worked hard to provide competitive salaries and must continue to do so in an environment where they are given the best tools to give our students the best educational experience possible.

Marone: I think the current platform should be streamlined to one way of teaching; creating an atmosphere where teachers want to work at BCSD and supporting teachers with cost of living increase.

McCawley: Work to raise salaries to competitive pay compared to the Southeastern states’ averages and ensure that employees have structured planning time free of interruptions or other duties.

Prioleau: I would like to provide incentives for teachers teaching certain subjects and in rural area schools. I would also like to provide bonuses for reaching certain milestones in their profession.

Ramsey: Teachers are being asked to do the impossible right now in these unprecedented times. Teaching is a calling. We must have a culture that enables teachers to do what they do best — teach.

Stinson: By creating a culture of mutual trust that is inviting to teachers and all employees. Once this culture is truly established, it will be seen and felt. Attraction and retention will then follow.

Stone: There should be a recruiting team comprised from the district to visit colleges in state and out of state. These visits should focus on colleges that are centered around mostly education majors.

Tanner: My hope is that we can come up with an incentive for coming onboard with BCSD. That would make this a sought after county to be an educator in.

Wigfall: I would incorporate a signing bonus and promote homebuying incentives for incoming teachers, and also advocate for retention bonuses for certified educators based on performance.

Do you approve of the district’s handling of reopening schools this fall five days a week amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Bagley: Absolutely not. Teachers and parents alike had little to no information until mere days before the first day, not to mention the burden of teachers being forced to teach dual pathways. Unacceptable!

Barnett: Partly, more orientations could have been in place.

Barrow: I supported the online and face-to-face methods of teaching. I believe that students and parents should have a choice of instruction. The blended model needs to be revisited because of concerns.

Bradley: I do approve of the plan; however, there are still some unanswered concerns expressed by teachers and parents that need to be resolved. The fifth day could have been an e-learning day.

Conder: Yes. I voted to approve it. It gave our parents choices, and I believe they have the right to choose what is best for their child and their families during this unprecedented time.

Hollington: In order to ensure the safety of all, the district must mandate that masks be worn at all times inside and when social distancing is not possible. The district also needs to increase COVID-19 testing.

Kelly: Yes. I am very proud of our response. In unprecedented times, we opened schools safely and provided virtual, blended and face-to-face instruction to our students.

Marone: I support reopening of schools five days a week, with proper PPE, only teaching face-to-face in classrooms, with limited class sizes, strong safety plans and transparency with positive cases.

McCawley: No, I believe that district rushed the reopening of schools and did not effectively communicate their plan to reopen to teachers, students, or parents in a timely fashion.

Prioleau: No, the lack of communication was very poor. As a board member, I believe every requisite party should have been brought to the table so an informed decision could have been made between parties.

Ramsey: The district made the correct decision with giving people a choice to either choose to send their kids to school or virtual learning.

Stinson: Yes, I approve of the reopening of schools. However, I would prefer teachers not having to do face to face and virtual at the same time.

Stone: I do not approve at all. Science should take precedence over politics. Furthermore the instructional model chosen is ineffective as well. The model is blended learning. This model creates stress.

Tanner: I do not approve of our reopening. I believe our at-risk teachers should be safe at home teaching virtually and the teachers in the schools should only be teaching face to face not blended.

Wigfall: Virtual until safe. However, in-person learning for those who need it, remote learning and a hybrid option should be utilized until it is safe for everyone to return.

Some Berkeley County taxpayers feel that the school board is oftentimes more consumed with politics than educational oversight. Do you agree or disagree with this opinion?

Bagley: I agree. Party titles and political agendas are all over the place, even in a nonpartisan position such as school board. This needs to stop! We need representatives who will do what is right. Period.

Barnett: The role of of the school board is to ensure the best education for taxpayers dollars. I agree however, with the groundswell from parents and the community that there is too much politics.

Barrow: I understand this concern expressed by some people; however, I have stayed away from this narrative. I try to represent all constituents responsibly without fear or favor.

Bradley: I see the power struggle, I don't agree with it. Children and their success should be our major concern.

Conder: I disagree. Because this is an election year, unfortunately some may perceive my fiscal conservative values as political. They are values and I make meaningful decisions based upon values.

Hollington: It's clear the school board has not done a very good job with communication. It's important to listen to teachers about their ideas and concerns to better the district and properly inform the community.

Kelly: I disagree. As an elected official and a parent, I look past politics and always do what’s best for our students, teachers and staff. I am a voice for ALL students and taxpayers of Berkeley County.

Marone: Silence and lack of transparency form uncertainty and accusations. In order to build trust between the school district and community character, communication and capabilities need to be clear.

McCawley: The school board is absolutely more politically motivated than it should be. That is why I believe it is imperative to elect a classroom teacher to the board to ensure that the body’s mandate is the focus.

Prioleau: I agree with this position. The school board is a nonpartisan position and should be treated as such. The primary objective should be making sure every child can receive the best education possible.

Ramsey: Some Berkeley County taxpayers feel happy that the school board started with a zero-based budget this year and we no longer bond toilet paper.

Stinson: Politics is the idea of achieving power and at some point in life I believe some people will succumb to politics. However, as for myself, I try to do what is right and fair for all.

Stone: I do agree. In my opinion just a few people in the district are making decisions for all of the schools in the district without valuing the opinions of students, teachers, and parents.

Tanner: I agree. I believe that oftentimes the education is disrupted by the politics.

Wigfall: Politics should not interfere with educational oversight. The school board's primary focus and agenda should be on the children of Berkeley County and their educational journey.

In recent months, the school district has been forced to take measures, including redrawing school attendance lines and shuffling students around, to reduce overcrowding at some of the district’s most heavily populated schools. If you are elected, how would you address school overcrowding?

Bagley: We need to investigate why the schools weren't built larger to begin with and ensure this doesn't continue to happen, but there is no reason not to explore other options in the interim.

Barnett: I would have like to have seen the plan and what progress that was made before recommending any changes. There must be a continual plan to minimize the disruption. I would advocate to hire more teachers, build new facilities and expand existing facilities with an equitable plan.

Barrow: There is a five-year capital projects plan that includes renovation, maintenance and new construction. We need to provide sufficient revenue for this without increasing millage.

Bradley: School reorganization, temporary mobile units and building of additional schools are possible solutions. Long-term would be to develop a task force planning team with all stakeholders.

Conder: We have developed a 10-year facilities plan which is our roadmap. We are now expanding two schools and building a new K-8 to be completed in two years. I will push to continue with this roadmap.

Hollington: Increase the amount of teachers. We need to recruit and maintain teachers by ensuring their planning time is unencumbered and increase pay so teachers don't have to work a separate job and teach.

Kelly: We are currently working hard to remedy the issue by building a new K-8 school in Carnes Crossroads and building additions to schools in Cane Bay and Sangaree.

Marone: Attendance lines need to be redrawn to distance, address verification district wide, and being fiscally responsible with new construction.

McCawley: Too often within a couple years of a new school being completed classrooms are at maximum capacity. Being better prepared for this rapid growth will be a start to alleviating overcrowding.

Prioleau: I would like to see a rezoning plan completed. It is not fair for a child to live in an area and not be able to go to their area school. We also need to look at building more schools.

Ramsey: A sales tax referendum that includes lowering property taxes on 4 percent and 6 percent properties for defined projects over a certain period of time.

Stinson: Living in a fast-growing area, we need to work with governmental officials to gain an understanding of planned development. The school district could then be better positioned to anticipate growth.

Stone: New schools should have already been planned in the overcrowded areas such as Nexton, Cane Bay, and Berkeley Middle. Also I believe the two closed career and technical schools should reopen.

Tanner: Virtual school is a reality for some families. I believe that we should have a virtual academy within BCSD for those families, this will help with the overcrowding issue within the school walls.

Wigfall: Overcrowding can only be solved by building new schools. Remote learning and hybrid educational platforms can be utilized until the brick and mortar sites are completed.

If elected, what is your top priority you’d like to accomplish while on the school board? Please explain.

Bagley: My main priority is to regain the trust of the educators. I firmly believe that a happy educator is an engaged educator and that will have immensely positive impact on our children.

Barnett: Cultural incorporated curriculums and safer re-entry into the school based on size, not the politics.

Barrow: Recruitment, hiring and retention of teachers. The teacher shortage can be reduced by increasing pay and lessening nonessential tasks. Teacher involvement on policy and administrative decisions.

Bradley: Develop a working relationship with all stakeholders to ensure the success of all students; they are our first and only priority. Concentrating on student readiness for the world is priority.

Conder: To reevaluate and rewrite our policies on textbook selection and curriculum reviews to include parent involvement. Currently, the policies are restricted to only the state board and teachers.

Hollington: My top priority is to ensure that every voice is heard and to assure that everyone's views are not falling on deaf ears. It's important that this district has clear communication with all stakeholders.

Kelly: My top priority is to always provide the best educational experience possible to our students, with an emphasis on school safety and fiscal responsibility.

Marone: All BCSD students are entitled to the same educational experience with proper tools, teachers deserve autonomy in the classroom to educate our students for life skills and workforce not standardized testing.

McCawley: My top priority will be to work to lessen the burden of extra duties and assignments that teachers are asked to handle. This will assist with the recruitment and retention of teachers in BCSD.

Prioleau: My top priority would be bridging the gap between the teachers and school board. Teachers are the backbone of the district. We need to make sure they are able to openly voice their concerns.

Ramsey: BCSD will have one of the top career and technology education programs in the country. Every rising senior will have a plan for their future. Berkeley County will be known as having the strongest workforce in the United States.

Stinson: I intend to be a voice that brings unity to the district. We can accomplish much more when we are unified. It has to start somewhere and I believe it could start with me.

Stone: My top priority would be to give students, teachers, building level administrators and parents a voice in decision making.

Tanner: My top priority is to join forces with the school board and superintendent to focus on our children, teachers, administrators and parents needs.

Wigfall: Mental health care and all around wrap-around services for our students. Those services include education, safety amongst COVID-19, parental engagement and support for our teachers.

What do you believe is the most overlooked or ignored issue facing the school district?

Bagley: The most ignored issue in our district is our educators. There has been little to no support for them from the district level in years, but even more so this school year and it absolutely must change.

Barnett: Adjustments for children with special needs, how poverty affects the district and the effects on blended learning. The issues among others must be viewed. If not, the gap will continue to be divided in COVID-19 and beyond.

Barrow: The need for more vocational and technical training pathways, courses and completer programs that are job ready. The demand is much greater than the supply.

Bradley: Teacher input. Teachers feels devalued. They should be included at all levels of decision making. Their voice is important to me.

Conder: Our legislative delegation and our state department need to work with local communities. When it comes to education reform, they need to consult with local school boards for meaningful input.

Hollington: We must close the gap in college and career readiness for minority, rural, and underserved communities. We must also strengthen our career and technology courses and work with companies like Boeing, Volvo, and Mercedes.

Kelly: Vocational skills. We currently have excellent welding and electrician programs, but we can do more to keep up with Berkeley County’s growing industry and best prepare students to enter the workforce.

Marone: Trust. When trust is questioned, intentions, capabilities, communication, representations and productivity is lost and toxicity is formed.

McCawley: The board must work to bring back a sense of community to the district. This will assist with recruiting teachers, school security, student pride in their schools, and increase communication.

Prioleau: The most ignored issue is the lack of transparency from the school board. The school board is an elected position. Our priority is to our constituents and they should be aware of all issues.

Ramsey: My heart is always focused on helping those who need the most help. My number one goal is giving every child a fighting chance.

Stinson: I would not necessarily say it is overlooked or ignored but the most pressing issue facing the district is the shortage of qualified teachers and other essential personnel.

Stone: In my opinion, the most overlooked issue facing the district is not valuing teachers opinions in decision making.

Tanner: The fact that our administrators and teachers have not been heard nor valued during this pandemic is the biggest issue being overlooked at this time.

Wigfall: Respect and appreciation for our teachers and administrators, mental health and wellness for both teachers and students, curriculums to include career preparedness.