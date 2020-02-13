Berkeley's explosive growth poses challenge for overcrowded schools

Overcrowded schools are an unfortunate reality for Cane Bay.

The Berkeley County community has seen explosive growth over the past four years, and it doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon.

This growth has resulted in a series of unintended consequences for nearby schools, some of which are forced to operate in overcrowded spaces that weren't built to accommodate the hundreds of additional students that enroll each year.

"It's really affected everybody," said Cane Bay Middle School Principal Carol Bartlett.

The area needs new schools. But building new schools takes time and money — and planning.

“When it comes to public schools, it's not like ‘Field of Dreams.’ You can have the projections. But you can't build it before they come,” said district spokesman Brian Troutman.

In the meantime, the Berkeley County School District has implemented immediate, short-term strategies, such as floating teachers, enrollment caps and redrawn attendance lines, to help make severe school overcrowding more manageable in some of its busiest neighborhoods.

But board members, district officials and parents all agree that a more permanent solution is necessary.

Growing pains

Cane Bay Middle was built for 900 students when it opened in 2012. Seven years later, enrollment is nearly 1,400 and counting.

“There's nothing to say that this is slowing down,” Bartlett said.

More than one out of every three teachers at the school does not have a permanent classroom.

Instead, teachers “float” from space to space throughout the day, often using backpacks and carts to move their supplies and belongings. Several of them have to move locations for each class they teach during the day, or about every 90 minutes.

"It was a real paradigm shift for our teachers," Bartlett said.

To maximize space, her own office is a former conference room. Inside, there's a large whiteboard covered with a colorful grid of sticky notes.

Every minute of the school’s seven-hour day is meticulously logged and accounted for somewhere on the grid, a master schedule of every course and classroom space.

Bartlett jokingly calls it “The Monster.”

“We needed every room to be available at the same time, all throughout the day to maximize our use of the rooms,” she said.

This means that even teachers who do have a classroom leave during their planning period so that a floating teacher can come in.

After lots of trial and error, the schedule is pretty much finalized. But anytime class times need to be adjusted, such as for special school assemblies or events, “You have to think it all through again,” Bartlett said. “It’s super stressful.”

Overcrowding has impacted dozens of other school operations, including everything from cleaning schedules to classroom decorations.

"It's just all the little stuff, it literally has affected all of it," Bartlett said.

It's a similar story at Cane Bay Elementary. The school was built for around 900 students. As of December, it had more than 1,240 students enrolled.

‘Utter chaos’

Maria Childers experienced what life is like as a floating teacher firsthand.

Childers, a STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — teacher at Cane Bay Middle, started floating in August. At one point, she juggled four separate rolling carts to keep up with all the supplies she needed during the day — one for each grade she teaches.

“It was utter chaos," she said. "I literally ran everywhere I went.”

At one point, she had to take her cart outside to teach in a mobile classroom.

“So I'm running in the rain with this heavy cart with all these supplies," she said. "It just really impacted my instruction.”

The demands of being a floating teacher also took a mental toll on her. By the end of the day she was exhausted and she often stayed late at school to set up for the next day. It would take her an hour after she got off in the evenings just to calm down, she said.

“As much as I love this position and what I do at this school, it really made me question whether I could handle it another year,” she said.

After seeing Childers struggle to manage four carts, another teacher volunteered to give up her classroom space after winter break.

"It's completely changed now that I have my own room," Childers said. "Now I just have so much freedom with being able to really dive into my curriculum and do the things that I wanted to do. I couldn't do that before."

But Childers still has to share the room. During her planning period, she leaves so that a floating teacher can come in.

Now, her office is “a tiny closet where only two desks fit” that she shares with three other teachers.

"During my planning period I can't set up for the next class," she said. "You don't have time to reset."

Capping attendance

Next year, Cane Bay middle and elementary schools will both cap their attendance to help alleviate the overcrowding.

At Cane Bay Elementary, enrollment will be capped at around 1,250 students. At Cane Bay Middle, enrollment will be capped at about 1,400 students. The seats are filled first-come, first-served based on when new students registered for school.

Students who were already registered before January will not be affected, Troutman said. New students who register will still be allowed to attend Cane Bay schools for the remainder of this school year, but they might not be guaranteed a seat in the fall.

It is possible that some students might not be able to attend the same school their sibling is already zoned for, a point of contention for many parents.

“While the cap maintains numbers, it causes serious impact when it affects individuals, families, and the community,” one parent told board members last month. “Not having a solution for grandfathering in siblings creates havoc with schedules, commutes and different school hours.”

In January, the school board approved another measure to alleviate crowding by changing the attendance lines for Cane Bay middle and elementary schools.

The undeveloped areas of the Wildcat Tract and the undeveloped areas of Nexton will be moved out of the Cane Bay Elementary and Cane Bay Middle attendance zone.

The district is also working on some structural additions. Another wing is being added to both Cane Bay middle and elementary, but neither will fully relieve the crowding.

Immediate needs

What the area really needs, Troutman said, is to build more schools.

"I mean the growth is happening at a pretty rapid rate. And we've got to get to a point where we can respond," Troutman said. "It's just kind of tough. I mean Cane Bay is where our most pronounced growth is, but it's not the only area of Berkeley County that's growing."

The district’s “immediate needs” to accommodate Cane Bay’s growth include two middle schools and an elementary school, he said. Plans for a kindergarten through eighth-grade school are already in the works.

If finalized, future builders in the Goose Creek Carnes Crossroads development would pay an impact fee directly to the school district. In return, the district will use “some or all” of the revenue generated from the fee to build a new school within the development near U.S. Highway 176.

But it’s unknown what the status of the second middle school is.

Securing funding for new schools can be tricky for school districts, thanks to a 2007 law that exempts homeowner-occupied properties from taxes that would pay for school operating expenses.

“It has caused issues for school districts across the state, but particularly those rapidly growing areas,” said S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown. “I think it had good intentions but because of how quickly our state is growing, it's having some unintended consequences.”

Complicating things further in Berkeley County, prior to about three years ago, the school district's long-term planning "wasn't the best," Troutman said.

"In recent years, this is something we've hit aggressively with our school board and with our administration,” he said. “It’s a priority and we’ve got long-term plans now that we believe in.”

Construction for the additional wing at Cane Bay middle is expected to start within the next six months. Due to space limitations, construction at the elementary school will start following the completion of the middle school project.

Beyond that, Troutman said the district is unable to provide a more specific timeline.

"Shovels need to hit dirt as soon as possible," Troutman said.