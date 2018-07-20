Some Berkeley County politicians want to use taxpayers’ money to help fund area programs to help abused and neglected children.
But the decision could be left to the voters if council decides Monday to put the issue on the Nov. 6 ballot.
It’s a cause County Councilman Tommy Newell has been pushing for at least three years, but it has given heartburn to others, like Councilman Kevin Cox, who wants to examine each agency’s financials before handing out any money.
“We’re sitting here having to dole out funds for what we feel is the right reasoning and then we have organizations that refuse to give their financial statements,” Cox said. “Is the money going to the kids or is a large portion going to salaries? Are they billing when they can possibly bill?”
Cox has asked to see the Dorchester Children's Center's financial records but has not yet seen them, he said.
Abused and neglected children in the county are generally served by at least one of five agencies:
- The Dorchester Children’s Center and Charleston’s Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, both part of a national network of children’s advocacy centers that aid in child abuse investigations, prosecutions and treatment;
- Shelters Callen-Lacey Center in Moncks Corner and Windwood Farm Home for Children in Awendaw; and
- HALOS, a North Charleston agency that provides support and advocacy to abused and neglected children and their caregivers.
The five groups sought assistance in 2016 when the county set aside $250,000 for children’s programs, but the funds weren't awarded after one councilman expressed concerns about whether council should “become philanthropists with taxpayer funds.”
The Dorchester Children’s Center serves about 1,300 children annually, half of which come from Berkeley County, said Executive Director Kay Phillips, who has been asking Berkeley for help since 2015. The agency struggles to keep up with demand, she said.
In 2016, the center spent $568,215 on services for Berkeley’s children, yet Berkeley County contributes nothing to the agency’s $1.3 million annual budget, according to Phillips, who declined to be interviewed for this story.
In May, she told Berkeley County Council that her organization cannot bill Medicaid because it does not bill clients, as is required before seeking reimbursement through the federal-state health insurance program for low-income residents.
“It is a barrier to getting treatment,” she said. “We are trying to make sure that children get the services they need.”
Forensic interviews are not covered by insurance, and co-payments for services that are covered are often cost-prohibitive for families, she said.
In November 2006, Dorchester County voters supported a property tax hike for the center that generates about $530,000 annually. The rest of the center's budget comes from donations, grants and fundraisers, Phillips said.
The proposed Berkeley referendum aims to ask voters if they want to raise taxes to cover costs for “child abuse, neglect and housing services.”
It would generate more than $800,000 to be divvied up by Berkeley council members based on the number of children served by each agency and cost per child, Newell said.
“The Dorchester Children’s Center may see 800 children in Berkeley County, but it may cost $100 one time (per child),” Newell said. “But Callen-Lacey and Windwood house the children so the cost is every day and accrues to a large amount.”
The tax would add about $10 to the annual property taxes on a $250,000 owner-occupied house. The annual bill on such a dwelling is now about $1,230 after tax credits and fees.
“It’s a small amount to pay,” said Goose Creek resident Cheryl Tyner. “I don’t want taxes to go up, but $10 a year to help abused children is worth it to me. That’s something I could support.”
Cox said council needs to educate the public about the question.
“When the voters step in the booth, a lot of times it’s the first they’ve read it (the referendum),” he said. “They haven’t seen the background of what it’s about. I hate to say it but a lot of them are voting blindly.”
The question could be one of three on Berkeley ballots in November.
Council will also decide Monday whether to let voters in unincorporated areas vote on raising taxes for recreational services. That measure would increase the bill by about $20 annually on a $250,000 owner-occupied home.
In addition, Berkeley voters will be asked if they want to change their form of government from an elected supervisor to a hired administrator.