A shuttered grocery store in Moncks Corner is being transformed into a building where Berkeley County residents can register to vote, get their driver's license and pay bills.

The former Food Lion off U.S. Highway 52 was purchased by the county government five years ago. It's located next to the existing administration building and will be used for additional county offices. Work is expected to be finished in October.

The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles facility will be leasing space from the county in the new building. A temporary office was set up after a windstorm ripped the roof off the old location in Moncks Corner in July. Councilman Tommy Newell said the plan is to expand from six windows to 10 so they can accommodate more residents.

"It's going to be nice to have the DMV within walking distance of the tax office," Newell said. "This project is a no-brainer."

The extension to the current administration building has been in the works for several years. The Food Lion closed in 2012. Two years later, Berkeley County bought the 36,000-square-foot building for $364,000.

The Moncks Corner grocer was closed alongside two other Food Lions located in Mount Pleasant in July 2012. The supermarket chain announced plans to close 126 stores nationwide, eliminating thousands of jobs.

The new building addresses several key needs for the county. Newell called the county's current 911 dispatch center a glorified shed. The operation will be added to the new building.

"Key emergency services will be moved into the building, providing much needed renovations and upgrades," County Administrator Johnny Cribb said in a statement. "We are excited about the convenience that will be provided to our residents and the effectiveness it will bring to county departments and our employees."

Here is what will be housed in the new building:

SCDMV 1 (at 108B Highway 52) will be leasing about one-third of the building from the county.

911 Communications Center (at 223 N. Live Oak Drive)

Emergency Operations Center (at 223 N. Live Oak Drive)

Voter Registration and Elections (at 6 Belt Drive)

Procurement (at 223 N. Live Oak Drive)

County Finance (in several locations)

County Engineering (in several locations)

The big project comes with a few headaches.

A driveway on the east side of the administration building is closed but was commonly used as a cut-through between Highway 52 and Altman Street. It won't be available to the public until the project is finished.

Similarly, a driveway on the west side of the building will only be used for employees.

Jenna-Ley Jamison, a spokeswoman for Berkeley County, said there is no price estimate for the project because plans are being finalized.