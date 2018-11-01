Moncks Corner police arrested a 15-year-old Berkeley High School student on Thursday morning after district officials reported he brought a loaded gun to school.

High school administration officials told authorities they received a tip that a student was in possession of a weapon in his backpack after displaying it at a bus stop, said Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic.

So at the start of the school day, around 9 a.m. Ollic said, officers responded to the campus and searched the student's belongings where they recovered a loaded firearm.

"We received a report from a concerned citizen who observed a juvenile at a bus stop with what appeared to be a weapon. We took immediate action to locate the juvenile and conducted a search in cooperation with law enforcement," the school said in a statement on its Facebook page. "During the search, we did locate and secure a loaded gun. We are following all school and district procedures and are working with law enforcement to address this matter."

The student, who has not been identified since he is a juvenile, was charged with possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was taken to a juvenile detention center and awaits a hearing before a family court judge, Ollic added. A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District could not immediately be reached for comment.

This incident marks the second time in the past two weeks where a student at a Berkeley County school has been accused of bringing a firearm to school. On Oct. 16, a 16-year-old boy fled Stratford High School after Goose Creek police said they recovered a handgun in his book bag.