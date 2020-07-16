Berkeley deputy shoots man while responding to suicide call

State officials are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in which a Berkeley County deputy injured a man while responding to a suicide call.

The man remained in stable condition on Thursday, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, and nobody else was injured.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Mapleridge Road in Goose Creek about 10:30 p.m.

Both the sheriff's office and SLED declined to specify what led the deputy to open fire and whether the man who was shot fired a gun himself.

Deputies are generally placed on paid leave while SLED completes criminal investigations.

Two other Berkeley deputies were investigated earlier this year after a lengthy car chase punctuated with gunfire left a 65-year-old man dead in May.

The shooting was the 24th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year and second in 2020 involving the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Last year, 45 officer involved shootings were recorded in the state and one involving the sheriff’s office.