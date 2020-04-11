You are the owner of this article.
Berkeley deputy injured after driver fleeing authorities swerved into him

A Berkeley County deputy was hospitalized Friday night after a driver leading authorities on a chase swerved into him.

George Riley Dreher, 31, was arrested on charges of driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights causing bodily injury.

George Dreher. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/Provided.

A deputy tried to stop a truck with defective equipment off Old Whitesville Road in Moncks Corner just after 9:30 p.m., department spokeswoman Carli Drayton said.

When the driver took off, other deputies gathered to set up stop-sticks around the area, Drayton said, including two sets on St. James Boulevard.

Dreher drove along St. James toward Goose Creek, driving around one set of stop-sticks, according to Drayton. When he reached a second set, he swerved around the sticks and ran into a deputy who was trying to deploy them.

The deputy was hospitalized with injuries not expected to be life-threatening, Drayton said.

"We are asking the community to keep our deputy and his family in your prayers at this time," Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "These actions will be fully investigated."

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

