Berkeley deputy injured after driver fleeing authorities swerved into him

A Berkeley County deputy was hospitalized Friday night after a driver leading authorities on a chase swerved into him.
George Riley Dreher, 31, was arrested on charges of driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights causing bodily injury.
A deputy tried to stop a truck with defective equipment off Old Whitesville Road in Moncks Corner just after 9:30 p.m., department spokeswoman Carli Drayton said.
When the driver took off, other deputies gathered to set up stop-sticks around the area, Drayton said, including two sets on St. James Boulevard.
Dreher drove along St. James toward Goose Creek, driving around one set of stop-sticks, according to Drayton. When he reached a second set, he swerved around the sticks and ran into a deputy who was trying to deploy them.
The deputy was hospitalized with injuries not expected to be life-threatening, Drayton said.
"We are asking the community to keep our deputy and his family in your prayers at this time," Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "These actions will be fully investigated."