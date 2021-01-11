Berkeley County's new forensics building will help Sheriff's Office solve crimes

MONCKS CORNER — A bigger, more modern forensics building will help the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes.

The department's new 6,800-square-foot building, which is set to open later this month, was dedicated during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

The $1.25 million building for the department's Forensic Services Division was funded by the county’s 2016 general obligation bond.

The new facility on North Live Oak Drive is almost three times the size of the old evidence building and offers several new features, including a new public lobby and conference room. It's adjacent to the main Sheriff's Office facility.

“This a game-changer for us. It’s a huge step up,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis. “We’ve been behind other counties in the area. Having a facility like this is long overdue. It’s going to allow us to be more efficient and process more evidence.”

Berkeley County has seen a surge in population over the past decade, from 179,000 in 2010 to more than 234,000 in 2020. The old evidence building was built in 2000 and in recent years has been overwhelmed by the amount of evidence that was needed to be process and stored. The county has been forced to store some of its evidence in containers located outside of the current building.

“We have more than 23,000 pieces of evidence and we just ran out of room,” Lewis said.

The new facility will help streamline the input of daily evidence because of an expanded packaging room and forensic laboratories. Other additions include a new vehicle lift, garage and a back-up generator. These features will provide a more secure workplace to examine vehicles and larger pieces of evidence, Lewis said.

“In the past, we’ve had to process cars and bigger pieces of evidence outside in the elements because we had no where to bring them,” Lewis said.

The new building will offer more space to house evidence and will offer support space for the Sheriff’s Office to investigate and research cases around the county.

“The old building was very cramped and very dirty,” said county forensics technician Katherine Bruhl. “My office was located in the lab, and it should not have been there. Now, I’ll have my own cubicle and a separate place to examine evidence. We’ll be able to process more evidence because it’s all in one place.”

In the past, residents, solicitors and defense lawyers had to wait outside to speak with technicians or deputies.

“No one will have to wait in the heat or the rain,” Lewis said. “We have a place to conduct business now.”

County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said Lewis contacted him a few days after Cribb was elected in 2018 to see what could be done about the old evidence building.

“You could see there was a problem right away and we knew the sheriff’s department needed a new facility,” Cribb said.

Construction on the new forensics building began in May.