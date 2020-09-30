Berkeley County's Cypress Gardens thriving five years after historic flood

MONCKS CORNER — Heather McDowell looks over the freshly cut front lawn at Cypress Gardens and can only shake her head and smile, thinking about that morning five years ago.

McDowell, the park director for the popular Berkeley County tourist attraction, can still remember the feeling she had the first time she saw the park after the historic flooding in October 2015.

The gate to the park was completely submerged, with 1 to 4 feet of standing water throughout the 170-acre facility. McDowell was forced to paddle a canoe into the park to survey the damage from the storm. Her biggest fear that morning was that the pair of captive alligators — Boss, a 13-foot-2-inch monster, and Ally, nearly 10-feet in length — had somehow gotten out of their enclosure and were loose, hunting for their next meal.

“They do associate us with food, and I didn’t want to become a snack for them,” McDowell said with a laugh.

On this crisp, early autumn morning five years later, McDowell can only marvel at the transformation the park has made since that waterlogged day.

“I think about all the hard work and all the hours that everyone — the staff, the volunteers, everyone — put into getting the park back open,” McDowell said. “The park has come such a long, long way. The progress has been amazing.”

There were plenty of mornings following the storm when McDowell wondered if the park would ever reopen again. For four years, Berkeley County and Cypress Gardens park officials waded through the bureaucratic red tape of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in an effort to reopen its gates.

There were funding issues, federal codes that had to be met and then setbacks from additional weather events, such as Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Tropical Storm Irma in 2017 and a freak January snowstorm in 2018. They conspired to push the park’s reopening efforts well into 2019.

'We couldn't catch a break'

Cypress Gardens' closure was being felt throughout the Lowcountry during the closure. In a normal year, more than 50,000 visitors would walk through the grounds of the park to see its trademark cypress trees that had been featured in films like “The Patriot” and “The Notebook." It had also been a popular site for weddings — more than 100 were held each year that were now being forced to find other venues.

“It was very depressing, very sad,” McDowell said. “I could see this beautiful park and I knew what it could be, but we couldn’t catch a break.”

Things began to change in January 2019 with the election of Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. Cribb came from a parks and recreation background and had been a frequent visitor over the years. Two days after taking office, Cribb toured the grounds and pushed to get its gates open again to the public.

“Cypress Gardens is a treasure for not only Berkeley County, but the entire region,” Cribb said. “There was a lack of commitment from the prior administration to open the park. We made it a commitment immediately. It is a tremendous facility that adds to the quality of life for our residents. The park being closed with no effort to reopen was unacceptable.”

McDowell and her team went to work. With the help of dozens of volunteers, they flooded the park day and night to finish the $2.1 million restoration project.

Money well spent

That money, which came from FEMA relief, insurance money and operating funds for the park, went to good use. The renovations can be seen by visitors as they pull into the parking lot. Prior to the flood, there were only 100 to 150 spaces; now there are 250.

The playground and picnic area has been updated and enlarged, and has become one of the park’s top attractions.

“I think it’s gorgeous,” said Amy Gege, who lives on Daniel Island. “My kids love the playground area, it’s huge. It’s for all ages, too.”

The boat dock, which guests can use to launch a 45-minute tour of the swamp, has been completely redone.

“We used to come out here all the time,” said Robert McIntyre, 51, who grew up in Berkeley County but lives in Columbia. “We’d come down at least once or twice a year, so we were so disappointed that it was closed for so long after the flood. The new dock is beautiful. They’ve done a great job with all the renovations.”

There have been small, subtle changes, too.

The redone butterfly house features 500 of the colorful, flying insects and has two murals painted by Berkeley County students.

The enclosures for “Boss” and “Ally” were expanded and fortified. The "Swamparium," the animal exhibit on site, was filled with several feet of water during the flood. Now, the interior has been completely redone, and they have added a few new friends.

The 7,000-square-foot Dean Hall, which serves as a reception site for weddings and other large gatherings, has been upgraded and will open in the coming months.

The park has flourished since its reopening. Its attendance nearly doubled from 50,000 to 93,000 over an 11-month span from April 2019 to March 2020. The park was forced to close for two months — March through May — because of the coronavirus pandemic but is back open with social distancing protocols in place.

The park has also taken precautions in case another weather event hits again.

“We have the ability to drain the swamp in case of a hurricane or some other weather issues,” McDowell said. “We’ve done everything possible to make sure that a flood won’t affect us like it did in 2015. But that was a once-in-a-lifetime event, I’m not sure anyone could have prepared for that.”

The park was originally part of Dean Hall, one of the Cooper River’s largest rice plantations. Cypress Gardens was created in the late 1920s and was opened to the public in 1932. Once owned by the family of Benjamin Kittredge, it was sold for $1 to the city of Charleston in 1964.

Hurricane Hugo in 1989 nearly destroyed Cypress Gardens, but the city rebuilt it and eventually turned it over to Berkeley County in 1996.