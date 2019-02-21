Michele Baker Hayes

A Ladson woman faces an attempted murder charge after authorities allege she attempted to kill her disabled adult son. 

Berkeley County sheriff's officials said 65-year-old Michele Baker Hayes went to the Caromi Fire Department in Ladson on Wednesday afternoon and reported that she had tried several times to kill her son. 

A deputy spoke with Hayes, who said she'd given her son a "lethal dose of medication," according to an incident report.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to Hayes' residence on South University Drive and found the 48-year-old victim, who was transported to a local hospital. 

Authorities said Thursday that the man was in stable condition in an intensive care unit. 

Deputies arrested Hayes on one count of attempted murder. 

