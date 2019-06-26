Berkeley County residents will see increased water and sewer bills, which may cause some headaches for homebuilders in one of the fastest growing regions in the Lowcountry.

The $75 million budget for Berkeley County Water and Sanitation was approved Monday night by County Council, which included a 5 percent water increase and an additional $350 for an impact sewer fee relating to new construction. While the increases were for improvements and capital projects to support rapid population growth in the county, homebuilders are wary it could escalate already high housing costs.

The previous water rate was $4.58 per 1,000 gallons, and it is now $4.81 per 1,000 gallons. The sewer impact went from $2,500 to $2,850. Both modified fees are scheduled to go into effect on July 1, but it may not be immediately reflected on homeowners' bills.

Residents aren't strangers to the rising costs of Berkeley County's utilities. This is the third year in a row that customers have seen an increase in their water rate.

In 2018, the county approved a $2.94 increase on an average 7,000-gallon bill. In 2017, water bills increased 15 percent, or $4 on average. Prior to that, sewer and water fees hadn't increased since 2008.

Tom Fernandez, a five-year resident and attorney in the Berkeley County area, didn't mince words when it came to the increase.

"In two words: it sucks," Fernandez said. "Sure, everyone wants infrastructure. But, for the county, it's not a revenue problem. It's a spending problem."

Groups such as the Charleston Home Builders Association, a nonprofit organization that represents builders and encourages growth in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties, are also wary of the rising increases in water and sewer services.

"While it does create a burden for the builder in the initial construction cost, it ultimately gets passed on to the buyer," CHBA Executive Director Patrick Arnold said. "This also contributes to the rising cost of housing throughout the region."

There's been a series of issues that have led to increases in water and sewer bills in the county.

In the past, sewer funds would be used to cover shortfalls in the water budget, but not all residents in Berkeley County were customers of the Water and Sanitation department. The steady increase in the water fee was to help equal out that loss, County Councilman Joshua Whitley said.

"It was to be fair to the customer," Whitley said. "Plus, as our population grows, we will need infrastructure to support it."

Berkeley County has seen a surge of population growth in recent years. More than 8,000 people moved to the area between mid-2015 and mid-2016, boosting the total population to more than 210,000, according to census figures. Because of the unprecedented growth, the county is projected to receive an additional $4 million in property taxes.

Arnold said the balance between growth and infrastructure is complicated, but it's also inevitable.

"You can't stop growth completely," Arnold said. "It's like standing in the surf and yelling at the tide."