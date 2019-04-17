A substitute teacher who reportedly injured a student at a Berkeley County elementary school has been arrested after an investigation.
Melody Durant, 48, of Old Oak Hill Road in Jamestown, was charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery — a misdemeanor, according to the Moncks Corner Police Department.
Durant was working as a substitute teacher at Foxbank Elementary School near Moncks Corner on April 3 when the incident occurred, according to an police report.
The school's principal, Natalie Lockliear, contacted authorities April 4 regarding video footage of the incident, which occurred around 1:10 p.m. the day before, the report said.
The video shows a student getting into a "small pushing match" with another student over seating, the report said. Durant is seen grabbing the victim from his seat and pulling him up by his right arm.
At one point, the student's feet "nearly, if not completely, come off of the floor," the report said. Staff intervened, and Lockliear removed Durant from the classroom as soon as the situation was brought to her attention.
The principal also contacted Kelly Staffing Services, an outside firm that employed Durant. The male student was 5 years old and suffered a minor injury, police said.