Ian Mullaney sailed to victory in the Berkeley County Spelling Bee Thursday night, dispatching his opponents in just 11 rounds and clinching the win with the word "tsunami."
If he was nervous under the bright lights of the Berkeley High auditorium, he did not show it.
Ian, a 7th-grader at the Daniel Island School, finished ahead of runner-up Rebecca Gehringer of Philip Simmons Middle and 10 other finalists from the Berkeley County School District.
What's his secret?
"Dedication ... Whiteboards help," he said in an interview after the win. Specifically, he uses a handheld whiteboard to write the words by hand as he practices. It helps to see them written down, he said.
Is he nervous about going to SpellBound, the regional competition for local districts' top finishers?
"I don't see why."
Was it ... fun?
"I wouldn't say fun, but intense."
Ian's mother, Tracey Mullaney, said her son has been an avid reader for a long time. She said Ian frequently maxes out his rental limits on a library e-reader app, and he's constantly going back to Mr. K's used bookstore to swap out more books on store credit.
"He'll read three and four books at the same time. He'll read books way above his grade level," she said.
Last year, Ian placed third in his district and ninth in SpellBound. The regional contest, which will be hosted by The Post and Courier on March 7 at Charleston Southern University, is the final qualifying round before the National Spelling Bee.
So, is he aiming for the nationals?
"Yes. Of course."
The other 10 finalists advancing to SpellBound were Kailyn Abad of Marrington Middle, Jackson Cabales of Marrington Middle, Yoshio Mayer of Cane Bay Middle, Donovan Gadsden of Westview Middle, Daniel Lundblad of Cane Bay Middle, Octavio Villegas of Sedgefield Middle, Zyon Scott of Berkeley Middle, Kelis Morrison of St. Stephen Middle, Kirstin Lee of Macedonia Middle and Scarlett Evans of Hanahan Middle.