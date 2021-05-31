Berkeley County Sheriff's Office uses 'Walking Dead' action figure in fight against crime

MONCKS CORNER — K. Ham has never seen a single episode of “The Walking Dead.”

The former narcotics officer for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has only a basic understanding of who Rick Grimes — the central character in the hugely popular post-apocalyptical zombie dystopia television show — even is.

“I know that Rick Grimes is, I guess, was a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia. But beyond that, I don’t know anything about him or the show,” said Ham, an 18-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. “My brother is a huge fan of the show, but I haven’t seen it.”

The fact that Ham did not know much about Grimes’ backstory, or zombies in general, didn’t stop him from using a Rick Grimes figurine as a symbol in the department’s fight against drug crime.

Since 2016 just about every time the Sheriff’s Office has made a major drug bust, they’ve had an “action figure” out front and posed with the drugs, weapons and cash seized during the raids.

Like any good origin story, the genesis of using the Rick Grimes action figure as a pseudo mascot in narcotics arrests is shrouded in both myth and fact.

As best as Ham can remember, he was surfing through social media one afternoon when he stumbled on a photo of a G.I. Joe figurine that appeared to have landed an enormous fish. Of course, the fish was tiny, but next to a G.I. Joe action figure, it looked like a great white shark.

The photo sparked something in Ham, who now works as a lieutenant in the department's patrol division.

“I was like, 'we’ve got to get a G.I. Joe or something just like it,' ” Ham said.

Ham and a couple of other deputies went to a local CVS store and settled on the “Rick Grimes” figurine off the show that airs on AMC.

When the task force made their next arrest, tiny Rick Grimes was front-and-center for the photo op.

“At first, it was to show the scale of the drugs and what all they'd seized,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “It’s hard to show that without something for scale.”

When the photo with the action figure was displayed on Facebook, the public took notice.

“The reaction we got was something that we never expected,” Lewis said. “It just kind of morphed into something else. The public loved it, so we told the task force to keep on using him.”

During an arrest in January, the BCSO Narcotics Task Force — comprised of detectives of the Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek, Hanahan and Moncks Corner police departments — seized approximately 200 pounds of presumptive marijuana, 90 grams of presumptive psilocybin, 630 grams of suspected narcotics in powder form, more than $21,000 in cash and a cache of weapons including an AK-47, a .50-caliber sniper rifle and a pistol.

The seizure was displayed prominently on the department's Facebook page, with Grimes in the photo. The post received 600 comments and 750 likes.

Most comments were like Heather Gillmer’s “I love the action figure.”

Lewis said that’s typical when Rick Grimes is involved.

“This thing has taken on a life of its own,” Lewis said.

One local law professor says that while the figure might be gimmicky, it's not necessarily prejudicial to a prosecution case.

“Using the figurine doesn’t raise any constitutional issues for the defendant,” said Debra Gammons, a visiting professor and director of the Office of Diversity Initiatives at the Charleston School of Law.

“Nothing prohibits a law enforcement agency from using an action figure like this in a social media post,” she added.

Not be outdone, the use of the action figure has sparked a friendly rivalry within the Berkeley department. The Community Action Team, or CAT, has started to use “Cat Boy” from the popular children’s cartoon PJ Masks when they make especially noteworthy arrests.

“I think the guys in CAT just wanted to let the task force know they were out there,” Lewis said. “It’s done with humor and good fun. They like to one-up each other.”