Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says 3 people seriously hurt in Goose Creek shooting

Three people were shot in Berkeley County late Tuesday night and are in serious condition.

Sheriff Duane Lewis told The Post and Courier the incident happened about 10:45 p.m. The three people shot were rushed from a residential spot on Ruby Ridge Road near Howe Hall Road in unincorporated Goose Creek to Trident Hospital with severe injuries.

Lewis said detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating to see if a suspect ran away on foot. Two vehicles may have also been involved, he said.

Late Tuesday night there were no suspects, no arrests and no updates on the conditions of the shooting victims.

On New Year's Eve, one man was found shot and killed near Ruby Ridge Road.