Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis spoke out Monday in defense of his agency after two men alleged that deputies beat them while detaining them in separate incidents last month.
The Sheriff’s Office is conducting internal investigations into use of force in the unrelated incidents, which unfolded several hours apart in Huger and Moncks Corner.
Lewis released body camera footage in one of the cases Monday after 54-year-old Bernard Beaufort Sr. appeared alongside his attorney in a Facebook Live video alleging that a deputy tackled him to the ground, causing injuries that required a four-day hospital stay. Three deputies responded to his Huger home the night of Oct. 13 to investigate a complaint that he had pointed a firearm at his adult son.
The Sheriff's Office has not released video of the other incident, which involved 37-year-old Rashad Smith of Moncks Corner, who claimed that deputies used excessive force when responding Oct. 14 to a complaint of child abuse. His family later said it was unfounded. Smith now faces charges that he assaulted deputies.
In Beaufort's case, Summerville attorney Tom Fernandez said his client suffered three broken ribs and a shattered eye socket, among other injuries. He called for the Sheriff's Office to discipline the deputies and release further information.
Beaufort is a former Berkeley County deputy who worked for the agency for five years until 1996, when he was terminated for cheating on a Criminal Justice Academy examination, according to employment records.
Lewis told reporters Monday that the deputies who detained Beaufort were prioritizing safety. He said Beaufort was "agitated" when speaking with a deputy outside his home, and authorities were not sure if he was armed.
"They have to make the scene safe. That’s what they were trying to do," Lewis said.
The body camera video shows Beaufort telling a deputy about the argument with his son. He denied pointing a firearm at him.
"At this time, you’re not under arrest. You’re just being detained, OK?" the deputy is heard saying.
"No, no, you ain’t putting no cuffs on me," Beaufort replies in the video.
Beaufort jerked away, Lewis said. The dark video doesn't show the majority of the encounter.
A deputy wrote in an incident report that he hit Beaufort with an open-handed palm-heel strike as he continued to resist.
Beaufort was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct. Authorities did not immediately charge him in connection with his son's allegation of pointing a firearm. Deputies have responded on at least one other occasion to a similar complaint between the father and son, according to a report.
Hours after authorities responded to Beaufort's home, deputies were called to Smith's residence on a report that he was beating his 2-year-old son with a belt. Dispatchers advised deputies that Smith was on probation and had a warrant for failure to pay child support. Smith was asleep when authorities arrived.
"I woke up to them handcuffing me and beating me," he told reporters Friday during a press conference with the local chapter of the National Action Network and his family.
Smith said he was Tased and broke his nose during the encounter. He denied allegations from the Sheriff's Office that he bit one deputy's finger, bit a second deputy in the arm and kicked another in the groin. He is charged with three counts of assaulting police officers.
Incidents reports indicate that at least two deputies were involved in both incidents. Lewis said he "will take the necessary action" if the internal investigations reveal that any of his employees acted unprofessionally or illegally.