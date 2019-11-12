The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is coming to A&E's popular show, "Live PD" on Friday.

Sheriff Duane Lewis announced Tuesday his agency would be featured. The show is cable television's top program on Friday and Saturday nights and has exploded in popularity since premiering in October 2016, according to a statement by the network.

"Live PD," which airs at 9 p.m., provides viewers an up-close look at law enforcement around the country as film crews ride with officers on patrol.

"We’ve made a name for ourselves as a premier law enforcement agency in South Carolina," Lewis said. "But now we get to show the nation. Citizens, elected officials, and deputies have all asked about joining 'Live PD.' I’m glad to see it coming to fruition."

The sheriff said he is excited to see his agency's work highlighted on national television.

"Live PD's" fourth season premiered in September and featured eight law enforcement agencies from around the country, including the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is one of four new agencies being added mid-season for a "special, four-week programming event," said Kerri Tarmey, an A&E spokeswoman. It is the third department from South Carolina to participate in "Live PD," along with the Richland County Sheriff's Department and Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

The show has not been without controversy, and "Live PD" has faced criticism over the way it depicts people in trouble with law enforcement, particularly members of lower-income and minority communities.

But law enforcement officials and others remain largely optimistic on the show's public relations value.