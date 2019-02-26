The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is dealing with an active shooter in a rural part of the county, authorities said.
The scene is on Waterfowl Road near Bates Pond, just off United Drive in Huger, said Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic, who noted that officers are on the scene assisting Berkeley deputies.
Deputies at the scene report "an active-shooter situation," according to sheriff's spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
The Sheriff's Office tweeted that they are on the scene "where shots have been fired. United Drive is currently closed to the public."
No further information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.