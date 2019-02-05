Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating the death of a 17-year-old male Tuesday morning.
Deputies were called just after 10 a.m. to a house on Hard Pinch Road in the Cordesville area, said Carli Drayton, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
The teen was found deceased in the driveway of the residence, Drayton said. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
An investigation is ongoing and further information about the homicide was not available Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
The shooting was the second homicide in the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction this year and the ninth in the tri-county.