Authorities in Berkeley County were investigating the deaths of two people on Saturday.
Deputies were called at 5:16 p.m. to a report of a disturbance involving a gun on Samantha Way near Goose Creek, said Maj. Jeremy Baker, a spokesman for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. A few minutes later, authorities got a call that two people had been shot at the location.
"One person was found deceased on scene and one was transported to (Trident Medical Center) where they succumbed to their injuries,' Baker said. "Preliminary investigation shows a domestic dispute that resulted in a murder-suicide."
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office will identify the deceased.
No further information about the shooting was available on Saturday.
The incident was the fourth homicide in Berkeley County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and the 47th in the tri-county so far this year.