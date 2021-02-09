Berkeley County sheriff has asked SLED to review suspicious 2008 Kadie Major death case

MONCKS CORNER — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has handed over a high-profile cold case from 2008 about the death of a pregnant woman and her child to the State Law Enforcement Division.

It's the latest and, so far, only recent development in a case that has garnered national attention for how the investigation was handled.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said he provided the file to SLED within the last year and that he hasn't been investigating the matter while the state agency looks at the details.

"I have turned that case over to SLED. I'm not actively investigating it because they have it," Lewis said. "It's heartbreaking, it's a tragedy."

SLED spokesmen Tommy Crosby told The Post and Courier the agency "is not conducting an investigation into the death of Kadie Major" but rather reviewing how Berkeley County handled everything. SLED will make recommendations if they see issues, he said.

Crosby said their investigation is ongoing.

On Jan. 17, 2008, authorities found the bodies of Major, 26, and her daughter, River, near railroad tracks in Moncks Corner. The initial theory was the mother jumped toward the side of the train and the impact sent her infant child, River, into a nearby creek.

Her husband, Aaron Major, told investigators several days after the deaths that his wife may have had postpartum depression. He said that might have explained why she was acting strangely and why she supposedly jumped toward the train.

Kadie Majors' obstetrician said she did not believe the woman had any abnormal mental condition.

This led the Berkeley County Coroner's Office, in part, to rule Kadie's death a suicide and her daughter's death as undetermined.

Kadie's mother, Vicky Hall, hired a private investigator to look into the case and felt certain her daughter wouldn’t have killed herself. The duo found a slew of jarring inconsistencies in the case, which they presented to the CBS true-crime program "48 Hours."

Despite their findings, there are still no conclusive answers 13 years after the bodies were found by the railroad tracks.

The sheriff said he wouldn't comment on the case until SLED's review is complete.

Hall has been actively fighting for the case to stay relevant in the eyes of investigators and the public. On Feb. 9, she held a protest with a handful of supporters outside the Coroner's Office in hopes of getting the manner of death changed from suicide to undetermined.

While Coroner George Oliver has repeatedly said he won't change the manner of death unless a significant case development happens, Hall still was inspired by the outpouring of support she has seen from the community.

"To see all these other people loving and supporting Kadie, her babies and me, was overwhelming," Hall said.

Last year, Hall announced that she had hired attorney John Q. Kelly. He is a high-profile New York lawyer known for helping bring justice to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson in her case against O.J. Simpson, and Natalee Holloway, whose disappearance in Aruba in 2005 was international news.

Hall said Kelly is no longer involved with the case because he cannot travel to South Carolina. She is still working to acquire another attorney.