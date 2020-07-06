Berkeley County Sheriff arrests 2 people in connection to Goose Creek triple homicide

A man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the triple homicide Friday in Goose Creek.

Jabaari Kayon Ferguson, 24, was jailed shortly after midnight on July 4. He faces three murder charges, jail records show.

Details for the 16-year-old were not immediately available because he is a juvenile.

Berkeley County sheriff's spokeswoman Carli Drayton said the 16-year-old also faces three murder charges.

Bail has not been set for Ferguson or the juvenile.

On July 3, just before 11:30 p.m., Berkeley County dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance. When deputies arrived they discovered several people were shot inside of a residence on Oakside Drive.

The victims have not been identified.

The triple homicide follows several incidents of violence in the community. Late last month, three people were reportedly shot and rushed from a residential spot on Ruby Ridge Road near Howe Hall Road in unincorporated Goose Creek to Trident Hospital with severe injuries.

“The increase of violence in our community is troubling,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said in a written statement. “Berkeley County will not tolerate these brutal actions.”

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information on this case can call 843-719-4412.