Berkeley County will reopen Cypress Gardens early next year.
According to a Friday announcement, officials hope to have the popular Lowcountry attraction open by January.
Located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner, the gardens suffered major damage during the 1,000-year floods in 2015, causing about $4 million in damage. County officials closed the park.
"Since then, funding, timing and weather have all impacted the project and kept the county from reopening the facilities," according to an official statement.
Progress on repairs has come in fits and starts. Officials announced in May that they hoped to open the park by the end of summer.
Summer, however, is nearly over.
Upcoming work includes renovation of a boat dock as well as improvements to walkways, bridges, a parking lot, ticket booth, visitor center, the front lawn and restrooms, according to the statement.
Cypress Gardens is expected to reopen once those projects are complete, officials stated.
"Berkeley County leaders are excited to reopen Cypress Gardens and are thrilled with the phenomenal progress that’s been made at this historic site," County Supervisor Bill Peagler said in a statement.
Before the 2015 flood, the park drew about 50,000 visitors annually, with schoolchildren accounting for about 20 percent.
Updates on the project will be posted to the Cypress Gardens Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cypressgardenssc.