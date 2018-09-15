Berkeley County seems to have escaped major flooding from a decaying Tropical Storm Florence, but officials are urging residents to stay vigilant until the storm passes through.
Officials have not received any reports of anyone needing to be rescued or major flooding as of Saturday morning, said Hannah Moldenhauer, a county spokeswoman.
During the height of the storm overnight between Friday and Saturday, there were about 1,300 customers in Berkeley County without power, Moldenhauer said. Most were customers of Berkeley Electric Cooperative and Santee Cooper.
Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, that number had decreased to around 500 customers without power, she said.
Although the storm has not had a major impact so far, authorities still want the public to be vigilant until conditions improve fully, Moldenhauer said.
Florence has weakened but continues to move through the area slowly and impacts could be felt in days to come as water dumped by the storm farther up the state makes its way down into the Lowcountry.