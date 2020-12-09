You are the owner of this article.
Berkeley County Schools to move to virtual learning for first week in January

Hanahan Bus walking.jpg (copy) (copy)
The Berkeley County School Board voted to move all in-person traditional classes to virtual learning beginning Dec. 22. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County School Board voted to move all in-person traditional classes to virtual learning the first week after students report after the Christmas break in January.

In a 5-4 vote late Tuesday, the board approved moving to virtual-only classes the first week students return beginning Jan. 4 and running through Jan. 8.

The meeting lasted nearly six hours. 

The district was already set to move to virtual classes for the final day before Christmas break on Dec. 22. Students were set to return to traditional in-person learning on Jan. 4 but will now be having those classes virtually for that entire week in hopes of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

Students, who previously had opted for face-to-face learning, will return to traditional classes beginning Jan. 11.

