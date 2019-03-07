The Berkeley County School District was a victim of what prosecutors have described as the largest public embezzlement scheme in South Carolina history. Now it's suing to recoup its losses — and then some.

With former Chief Financial Officer Brantley Thomas now serving a 63-month federal prison sentence for pocketing at least $1.2 million of public funds, the district is going after the financial and legal advisors that it claims should have caught on to Thomas' crimes sooner.

The district is asking for a jury trial and seeking at least $50 million. It also seeks compensatory, treble and punitive damages, which could result in a payout exceeding what the district lost due to the embezzlement and alleged mismanagement of funds under Thomas' watch.

The lawsuit's defendants includes Compass Municipal Advisors, Hilltop Securities, and the law firm Burr & Forman, which purchased the South Carolina-based McNair Law Firm.

"These professional advisors, charged with duties of loyalty and good faith, should have served as a firewall to shield the District from Thomas' corruption," the lawsuit states. "Instead, they abandoned their fiduciary duties in exchange for access to millions of dollars in public funds for their personal gain, all at the expense of the District and the taxpayers of Berkeley County."

The lawsuit also specifically names as a defendant Thomas' former brother-in-law, Michael Gallagher, who worked as a financial advisor for years while employed by Hilltop and Compass. It claims that Thomas was violating the State Ethics Act by helping Gallagher get work for the district and that Compass failed to disclose its conflict of interest.

Gallagher also hand-delivered rebate checks to Thomas that Thomas then embezzled, according to the complaint.

The Post and Courier reached out Thursday to all of the defendants in the lawsuit seeking comment. None have responded.

The district previously sued the auditing Greene Finney LLP in November 2018 for failing to catch Thomas' crimes. With the new lawsuit filed Wednesday, the district is accusing the new defendants of participating in "a complex and multi-faceted web of fraud, corruption, conspiracy, and professional negligence" that remained hidden from the district for years.