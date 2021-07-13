Berkeley County School District's $325M budget to raise teacher pay, hire new employees

MONCKS CORNER — The Berkeley County School District's $325 million general fund budget will help cover teacher pay raises and new positions, but some worry the district is relying too much on its savings to make that happen.

The school board recently voted 5-2 to approve the 2021-22 budget, which is about $10.1 million more than this year.

Property owners won't see an increase to their tax rates under the budget. In total, the district expects to bring in $328 million next year, which includes a 5 percent increase in local tax revenue.

Salaries and benefits account for the largest chunk of the district's spending, with about 75 percent of the budget going toward teacher and staff pay. Next year, the district will be spending a little bit more on teachers.

Included in the budget is a 2 percent pay increase for teachers, as well as annual "step increases," which are pay raises calculated based on a teacher's years of experience and degree level. In total, those pay raises come out to $9.3 million.

Smith said the pay raises were an effort to help with teacher retention, as Berkeley County and other school districts in the area continue to suffer from a teacher shortage crisis. Kat Low, a Berkeley County teacher and area representative for the South Carolina Education Association, said the pay increases were a welcome and necessary gift after a stressful year.

"In the grand scheme of retention, the district has to do things like this," Low said. "We hear all the time that schools need to act more like a business. Well, how do you retain talent? You compensate talent."

The district is also planning to fund more positions, including two psychologists, five English as a Second Language teachers, three adult education teachers and four positions at the district office level.

Despite the increase to tax revenue, the district is left with a $7 million deficit in the general fund after the teacher pay raises and new positions come into play. That money will be taken out of the district's fund balance. For some board members, the deficit is a point of concern.

"A $7 million deficit in the general fund is a significant amount," board member Kelly Marone said. "I would not be a responsible fiscal board member if I wasn't concerned."

While the district has budgeted for the deficit, Smith said she doesn't anticipate it will end up spending the full $7 million from the fund balance. The finance director said she was conservative in her estimates for student enrollment and tax revenue and typical teacher turnover will help ease some of the burden.

Marone, who ultimately voted to approve the budget, said the district should do more to increase revenue to improve the district's standing as it faces rapid growth. One of the ways it could do that is by increasing tax rates, which the board decided against.

Other community members shared concerns about the board's approach to addressing growth in the district. The county's population increased by over 27 percent from 2010 to 2019, according to estimates for the U.S. Census Bureau. Officials expect that population growth to continue, funneling more students into the district.

The approved general fund does not include federal aid that the district is receiving to help address learning loss experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Berkeley County is receiving $111.5 million spread across three packages of funding.

The first package of that funding, worth around $6.8 million for Berkeley County, was used toward COVID-19 related expenses, such as upgraded air filters, plexiglass dividers and signs for social distancing. The district can use the second two packages to fund initiatives to address learning loss among students. At least 20 percent of the district's third package, worth $72.5 million, must be used to address learning loss.

In May, the district submitted an "Academic Recovery Plan," which outlined the areas it will focus on when spending the money. The district included goals to hire a lead teacher at every high school to provide individual guidance to help students graduate; hire interventionist teachers to help all students experiencing significant learning lag; and provide professional development to help teachers better understand student data and student needs.

Smith said the district is looking to use some of the third round of funding to pay for bilingual interpreters, virtual learning platforms, social-emotional learning surveys and screeners, as well as interventionists and coaches at the middle and high school levels. None of those plans are final, and community members have the option to share their thoughts.

The district outlined its plans for the next school year, including COVID-19 protocols and services it will provide to students, in a news release posted to the website. Community members can provide input on that plan and how the district will spend the federal funds via a Google Form.

Board members Sally Wofford and Michael Ramsay voted against the budget. Mac McQuillan and Kathy Littleton were not present at the meeting.