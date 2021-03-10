Berkeley County School District set to begin vaccination of teachers

MONCKS CORNER – Berkeley County School District will begin administering COVD-19 vaccines to its more than 6,000 employees, starting March 11.

Teachers and staff can begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccine shots March 11 and 12 at the district’s offices in Moncks Corner, 107 East Main St. The District will use the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.

“We should have lots of opportunities for shots to go into arms over the next two weeks,” Berkeley County Superintendent Eddie Ingram said.

BCSD teachers will be able to get their vaccines during school hours, Ingram said.

District employees who were unable to sign up for vaccines March 11 and 12 will be able to get shots on March 18 and 19.

“Principals will work with teachers to cover duties for appointment times if they conflict with work schedules,” Ingram said. “We want to be as accommodating as possible to allow our employees to get vaccinated.”

Dorchester School District 2 began vaccinating its teachers March 8 and plans to give most of its more than 2,500 employees their first doses of the vaccination by March 12.

DD2, in partnership with the Fetter Health Care Network, organized vaccine clinics for all its employees, from custodians to teachers and administrators.

The district is expecting between 2,300 and 2,500 employees to receive the vaccine.

Charleston County district teachers were administered the first of two shots developed by Pfizer, beginning March 9. The district has allowed for up to 800 inoculations a day and expects to administer 2,000 a week over at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, Berkeley school officials gave second approval to the 2021-22 academic calendar during its meeting on March 9, with the school year for students, beginning Aug. 16.

The final day of school, which will be a half-day for students, is May 31, 2022.

The academic calendar was approved 3-0 for a second time by the Academic and Innovations Committee at the board's March 9 meeting.

The calendar won’t be finalized until it receives full board approval. The final vote is expected to take place at the board's next full meeting March 23.

The calendar features a three-day break at Thanksgiving, from Nov. 24-26, and a two-week break for the Christmas holidays, from Dec. 20-31.

Students would report back to school for the second semester on Jan. 4, 2022.

“Ending the first semester before winter break is a big deal,” said board member Sally Wofford. “That’s not a high priority a lot of times for elementary or middle school teachers, but for kids in high school that are trying to graduate early or doing dual-credit at a place like Trident Tech, that’s important.”

Spring break would fall from April 11-15, 2022.

The inclement weather makeup dates are set for Oct. 15, March 11 and April 18.