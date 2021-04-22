Berkeley County School District names 3 finalists for superintendent's job

MONCKS CORNER — The Berkeley County School Board has named three internal candidates in their search for its next superintendent.

Anthony S. Dixon, Deon D. Jackson and Glenda Gibson Levine were named on April 21 as the three finalists in the search to replace outgoing Superintendent Eddie Ingram. Ingram, who has been the district’s superintendent since 2017, announced his retirement in January.

The new superintendent will take over a district, which has more than 36,000 students, that is facing challenges on several fronts, including the rapid growth within the county due to new development. The district is expected to build at least a half-dozen new schools during the coming decade to keep up with the growth in the area.

All three of the finalists are currently serving in the district.

“The Board of Trustees was very pleased with the caliber of all of the finalists,” said school board Chairman David Barrow. “We look forward to the next phase in the search.”

Dixon has served as the chief administrative officer – school services (secondary schools) for the district since July.

Prior to holding that position, Dixon served as the executive director of Academics and Innovation, as well as principal of Sanders-Clyde and Memminger School of Global Studies. He served as principal for Philip Simmons High School, Philip Simmons Middle School and Cainhoy Elementary School.

He previously served as an assistant principal at Daniel Island School and Boulder Bluff Elementary School and as a special education teacher at St. Stephen and Memminger Elementary schools.

Jackson currently serves as the chief administrative officer for Pupil Services for the district. He has served as the senior associate superintendent of Operations and Administration, interim superintendent and chief administrative officer in Berkeley County.

Jackson also served as a principal at Cane Bay Middle School and St. Stephen Middle School. Jackson served as a teacher in Berkeley County for four years and in Lancaster County for two years.

Levine currently serves as the chief diversity officer for the district. She has also served as the chief human resource officer and director of secondary education in Berkeley County. She previously served as a principal of Hanahan High School, assistant principal of Stratford High School, a teacher evaluator and a classroom teacher at Stratford and Goose Creek high schools. Earlier in her career, she was a teacher in the Williamsburg County School District.

The board made its selection of the finalists after interviews with semifinalists on April 19 and 20.

The board will host a community reception on May 10, 11 and 12 beginning at 4 p.m. each day so faculty, staff and community members will have the opportunity to meet each finalist.

The three candidates will have a final interview with the board. The board plans to name the superintendent by the end of May.

Prior to taking the helm as BCSD’s chief educator, Ingram served as the superintendent of Darlington County schools.