Berkeley County School District investigating social media image mocking George Floyd death

MONCKS CORNER – The Berkeley County School District is looking into a photo on social media of two people that mocks the death of George Floyd as the trial for the police officer charged in Floyd’s death gets underway in Minnesota.

Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner confirmed March 9 the district is aware of the image but declined to give further details.

“The District is aware of the photograph, is investigating, and will act in accordance with District policy,” Tanner said in a prepared statement. “Under federal and state law, the District cannot offer comment on student matters.”

The photo on social media shows one person kneeling on the neck of another lying on the ground that is captioned "I can't breathe."

Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody in May 2020. Video taken at the scene showed a White police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly told police officers he couldn’t breathe and later died. Floyd’s official cause of death was determined to be heart failure.

The video sparked world-wide protests, including one in Charleston on May 30, 2020 that resulted in multiple arrests and the destruction and looting of several downtown businesses.

Chauvin, who is facing second-degree murder charges, and three other officers were fired by Minneapolis Police.

Jury selection in Chauvin’s trial began March 8.

“Berkeley County School District promotes a welcoming and supportive environment that celebrates and values diversity and respect for all students, employees, and stakeholders.” Tanner said.