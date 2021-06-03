Berkeley County School District eliminates pandemic virtual learning for next school year

MONCKS CORNER — Students in the Berkeley County School District will participate in traditional in-person learning starting in August.

District officials recently announced the return to pre-pandemic conditions for the next school year, winding down the safety measures attributed to COVID-19.

"The best place to ignite the passion of learners is within a school setting, with all of its supports in place," a district news release said. "Rarely can one argue against that."

The first day of classes is Aug. 16.

The announcement means the district will not be offering virtual learning options specifically for students or families concerned about the pandemic.

Instead, students or families who worry about returning to school in person will have to meet pre-pandemic criteria to take virtual classes.

That means high schoolers are able to take online courses that are not offered at the district or conflict with their schedule.

The district also offers online learning to students who are medically homebound, need a course for credit recovery or to qualify for graduation, as well as students that have been removed from the regular school environment and need accelerated learning.

The district also allows students to participate in VirtualSC, a state-sponsored online learning program for students in grades seven through 12. The district requires that students have a principal's permission to enroll in the program.

The announcement veers from what the district had previously planned. In a March 9 school board meeting, district officials presented a potential virtual learning option for the 2021-22 school year. In that meeting, the district's virtual learning coordinator, Jenna Wells, said a March survey showed that 2,211 families in third through 12th grade wanted a virtual option.

Throughout the school year, the district has had over 1,700 students in one of the district's two virtual learning options. Since then, vaccines have opened up to people age 12 and older as masks have become optional in schools across the state.

At the most recent school board meeting on May 26, Superintendent Eddie Ingram reported a total of 34 cases among staff and students in the week prior to the meeting.

"That's pretty remarkable considering we have over 25,000 students back face-to-face and 5,000 employees," Ingram said. "It's all very, very low."

Other Lowcountry districts plan to still offer online learning. The Charleston County School District has around 400 students signed up for its virtual academy. Dorchester District 2 also plans to offer a virtual option for sixth through 12th graders.

The announcement didn't come as a surprise to Kat Low, a Berkeley County teacher who serves as the area representative for SC for Ed and also is the president of Berkeley County's chapter of the South Carolina Education Association.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the district has been more liberal in its approach to COVID-19 precautions than others in the state. The district was the only one in S.C. to never issue a mask requirement. Instead, individual school principals were able to implement their own mask rules.

It also offered in-person learning with a virtual option for the entire 2020-21 school year.

"I don't think we're really looking at that much of a change," Low said.