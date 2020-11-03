Berkeley County School Board shake up as three incumbents are defeated

The Berkeley County School Board will have a different look to it after Tuesday night's election.

Five incumbents were hoping to retain their seats — retired teachers David Barrow and Yvonne Bradley; retired crisis counselor Ann Conder; dental hygienist Laura Kelly; and Michael Ramsey, the existing industries manager at Berkeley County Economic Development.

Ramsey and Barrow were re-elected by wide margins in Berkeley County School Districts 1 and 5. Ramsey defeated runner-up Brent Stone, 64 percent to 35 percent in District 1, while Barrow beat Gerald Stinson, 57-27 percent.

Kelly, Bradley and Condor all lost by close margins.

Crystal Wigfall, a mental health professional, defeated Kelly 32-30 percent, taking the election by 153 votes in District 3. In District 7, Kelly Marone, a homeowners association president, defeated Bradley 41 percent to 36 percent.

Kirstin Tanner, a Goose Creek parent with two children in BCSD schools, beat Conder in District 9 by almost seven points, 43-36 percent.

Meanwhile, Hannah Cox got the most votes for the Goose Creek city council race with 27 percent of the votes cast. Gayla McSwain came in second with 20 percent, while Melissa Enos edged out Kevin Condon by just 199 votes to take the third and final seat in the eight largest municipality in the state.

In Hanahan, three candidates ran for the three open seats on the city council. Mike Dyson received the largest percentage of votes with 34 percent, while Jeff Chandler had 33 percent and Ken Boggs 30 percent.

There were three seats open on the St. Stephen town council. Bryon N. McKelvey (27.4 percent), Louis Brown (24.8 percent) and Robbie Ballentine (23.2 percent) were the top three vote getters.

In addition to grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest challenge facing future board members will likely be determining how to best fund school construction projects necessary to relieve overcrowded schools.

The arrival of big industries in Berkeley County over the past several years has led to a massive population boom. This has resulted in overcrowded schools and classrooms in trailers, especially in regions where the growth is most pronounced, including Cane Bay.

The district’s nine-member board is responsible for overseeing more than 30,000 students and a $322 million operating budget. Members are elected to serve four-year terms and receive $600 monthly compensation.