Berkeley County School Board approves 2021-22 calendar with Aug. 16 start date

MONCKS CORNER — The Berkeley County School District has initially approved the 2021-22 academic calendar, with the school year for students beginning Aug. 16.

The final day of school, which will be a half-day for students, would take place May 31, 2022.

Even though the board approved the first reading of the calendar, the dates are subject to change.

The academic calendar was approved 3-0 by the Academic and Innovations Committee at the board's Feb. 9 meeting. It won’t be finalized until a second reading and full board approval.

That vote is expected to take place at the board's next full meeting Feb. 23.

The calendar features a three-day break at Thanksgiving, from Nov. 24-26, and a two-week break for the Christmas holidays, from Dec. 20-31.

Students would report back to school for the second semester on Jan. 4, 2022.

Spring break would fall from April 11-15, 2022.

“This was a teacher-led process,” said Deon Jackson, senior associate superintendent for operations. “Putting together the calendar was really different this year. Because of the pandemic, we started in January, so we had a very short time frame to get going and present a draft.”

A point of emphasis for the board this year was to end the first semester before the two-week winter break.

“Ending the first semester before winter break is a big deal,” said board member Sally Wofford. “That’s not a high priority a lot of times for elementary or middle school teachers, but for kids in high school that are trying to graduate early or doing dual-credit at a place like Trident Tech, that’s important. I like this calendar a lot.”

The inclement weather makeup dates are set for Oct. 15, March 11 and April 18.

The board also issued a resolution in tribute to former longtime BCSD board member Wilhelmina Moore, who died Feb. 1.

Moore served on the board for more than two decades and was an avid supporter for the county’s rural schools in Cainhoy, Pineville, Cross, Macedonia and St. Stephen.

“She was a fearless advocate for equitable funding and for a level playing field for academic opportunities for all students,” said Board Chairman David Barrow. “She was a true champion for equality in education and a warrior for her constituents and a blessing for the school district. She will be missed, but not forgotten.”