Berkeley County residents will have to wait a while longer to find out if they’ll be voting on higher taxes for recreational services.
Hopefully, it won't be too long or it could affect the printing of the ballots.
On Monday, council voted unanimously to seek an opinion from state Attorney General Alan Wilson on whether it lawfully passed a resolution to put a question on the Nov. 6 ballot. The question asks residents in unincorporated areas of the county if they want to raise their taxes to fund sports fields and recreation programs.
Council also voted Monday to abide by the attorney general's opinion, which doesn't carry the weight of law.
County Elections Director Adam Hammons said he has already delayed printing the ballots because of the issue, but Sept. 11 is the deadline to have them ready for voting. Military and overseas citizens’ ballots have to be mailed by Sept. 21.
But the opinion might not be issued by Sept. 11, according to an attorney general's spokesman.
"It depends on the difficulty of question," said spokesman Robert Kittle, but it will be "at least two weeks." County officials said they will ask that it be expedited.
The issue arose when, on Aug. 13, the council passed a resolution to add the recreation measure to the ballot.
But Councilman Josh Whitley, the lone dissenting vote, questioned whether the move was legal because the issue wasn’t on the agenda at least 24 hours before the meeting, as is required by the state Freedom of Information Act. Instead, council members used a loophole that allows it to vote on items that are considered emergencies, saying the deadline to get the question on the ballot was Aug. 15, then just two days away.
Council had been discussing the issue since Jan. 6, 2017, so Whitley felt exigent circumstances didn't exist.
If the issue remains on the ballot, it will ask voters in unincorporated areas if they want to create a special tax district to fund recreational fields and programs.
If passed, the measure would add about $40 to the annual property tax bill of a $250,000 owner-occupied home. It would generate about $700,000.