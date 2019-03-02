EDITOR'S NOTE: Former Hanahan Administrator Johnny Cribb started work last month as Berkeley County supervisor, a full-time job where he serves as its top administrator and County Council chairman. He recently sat down with The Post and Courier to talk about his vision for the county.
P&C: You're new to the role as Berkeley County supervisor, but you're not new to Berkeley County. How would you describe how the county has changed in the past 10 to 20 years?
Cribb: "Oh goodness. The county has gone from being very rural — it was like a small-town county — to being the recipient of tremendous growth. There's a lot more rooftops in Berkeley County right now than there were 10 years ago, obviously."
P&C: As you begin work, what do you see as the greatest concern of the voters who put you in office?
Cribb: "Two things. One would definitely be infrastructure. How are we managing growth? I said it during the campaign: Growth is not all bad, and growth is not all good. There are challenges and opportunities with growth, but when things are happening, people want to have a trust that government is planning to effectively manage the growth. Smart growth is the term. That's the first thing.
"The other thing I sensed from the public is there was a lack of public trust from the government. ... Berkeley County Council had taken a much more active role than many of them would care to. It all stems from a break-off from the administration and County Council. And when the public sees that, then that erodes the public's trust for everyone at the county, even our employees who work really hard."
P&C: What do you see as your greatest challenge? Is it growth or winning back trust?
Cribb: "Both of the things you just said are equally important, but the immediate challenge right now is to move projects forward. Thank goodness the residents of Berkeley County passed a sales tax referendum for roads. We're not just sitting around waiting for what (the S.C. Department of Transportation) is going to do next."
"Here's the challenge. When 2023 comes, we're going to have everything completed or started from the 2008 and 2014 (sales tax referenda). ... Right now, we have the funding that we need to complete every one of the projects that we listed. The challenge is: What are we waiting for? Let's get them going."
P&C: The county's fastest-growing sections are becoming increasingly different from its rural areas. How do you plan to serve both?
Cribb: "You would hate for the unintended consequences of growth to impact the quality of life in the rural parts of the county. A lot of people in the rural parts of our county were either born and raised there or moved there for a reason, to get away from the traffic and the noise and the congestion.
"What we need to do is make sure we're not impacting those areas to the greatest extent possible. The challenge is you've got property owners ... and a lot of times in an unincorporated part of the county, somebody might own several hundred acres and they want to sell it. ... That creates the challenge, where new growth starts to infringe on existing communities."
P&C: Charleston County has wrestled with its issue and responded in part with an urban growth boundary in its zoning policies. Should Berkeley discuss a similar approach?
Cribb: "The county addressed the growth boundary, but there was a lot of pushback on both sides. There are a lot of areas in the country where that hasn't worked well for property owners in either location. It drives up the cost of housing and how much it costs you to live in the area where you're actually allowed to do something, but then there are those who live in the outskirts that want to develop their property. It's their property. ... If everyone was coming in going 'Great idea, do it,' it's an easy decision. But it's far from it."
P&C: Do you have a vision for what you'd like to see Berkeley County become in the next decade or two?
Cribb: "My big thing is one Berkeley County. People oftentimes try to get me in a conversation and segment the county. Berkeley County is one county to me. ... Ten years from now, or when I leave here four years from now or whenever it is, I'm hoping the perception is that we have planned well for what's going on. Right now, I would tell you we have a tremendous amount of planning to do. We know what the challenges are, but I don't know that the plans are where they need to be to put us in the best position to succeed."